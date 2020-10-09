 Skip to main content
Free COVID-19 testing offered in Butte for asymptomatic individuals
Free COVID-19 testing offered in Butte for asymptomatic individuals

Coronavirus testing in Butte

A healthcare worker collects a COVID-19 test swab at the Butte Plaza Mall in July. Community-wide testing is offered to individuals who are asymptomatic.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

The Butte Silver Bow Health Department, in conjunction with Southwest Montana Community Health Center, will be offering a community wide COVID-19 testing event from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Butte Plaza Mall. There is no cost for the testing. The event is for asymptomatic individuals. Patients who are symptomatic are still encouraged to be seen by their primary care provider or the acute care team at Community Health Center. No appointment is needed.

For details, call Southwest Montana Community Health Center, 723-4075.

