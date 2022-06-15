 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fourth of July: Fireworks show set; sign up for parade entry or nominate a parade marshal

The Butte America Foundation will again organize events for this year's Fourth of July parade and celebrations. 

June 24 is the deadline for signing up to participate in the Butte-Silver Bow 2022 Fourth of July parade. For general entries, the fee is $40 per vehicle or group and for non-profits, the fee is $30. Entries submitted after June 24 will be assessed a $20 late fee and will be placed at the end of the parade. Please read the entry form carefully.

Parade entry form for 2022 can be found at: 

http://www.butteamericafoundation.org/july4parade2021

Nomination form for 2022 Grand Marshal:

http://www.butteamericafoundation.org/grandmarshal2018

On July 3 the Big Bang Fireworks Show will once again take place at Chester Steele Park on the St. James Healthcare lawns. Bring a picnic or visit one or more of the participating local vendors as you await Butte's always spectacular fireworks display sponsored by Town Pump on top of Big Butte.

The July 4 the parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the Butte Civic Center and proceed south on Harrison Avenue to Elizabeth Warren Avenue. 

For inquiries, contact 2022 Parade Director Pat Ryan @ (406) 498-2588 or ryanwp01@icloud.com

