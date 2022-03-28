Four new police officers added to Butte force

As of Monday afternoon, Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement has four new officers. The new recruits are Blake Kraus, Tylor Doherty, Connor Miller and Joshua Robinson.

Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester was looking forward to the swearing-in ceremony and considers these men the future of law enforcement in Butte.

“These guys are taking a tough job, but they’re young and willing to learn,” said the sheriff. “They are going to be fine, and I am very excited to have them on board.”

Kraus, Doherty, Miller and Robinson will be filling some positions that have recently opened up.

Two sergeants, Russ Robertson and Chad Kriskovich, will be retiring Tuesday. Tuesday is also the last day for another cop, Officer Brian Berger, who is leaving the force for another position

“We have been losing some great officers recently and these guys have big shoes to fill,” acknowledged the sheriff, “but they have worked hard for this opportunity and I am sure they are up to the task.”

Butte law enforcement is still in need of officers. According to Lester, four more recruits will be hired in the coming months.

