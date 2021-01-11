Four more virus deaths in Butte as vaccine rollout continues

Because the vaccination of long-term care and assisted living facility staff and residents is a separate federal effort, Sullivan said the Unified Health Command is focused on all others in Phase 1A, and estimated the number of vaccines needed for this group at 2,350.

An additional estimated 300 doses will be needed to wrap up Phase 1A in Butte, Sullivan said.

The Unified Health Command entities are able to order additional vaccine inventory from the state on a weekly basis, and members of the group will order additional inventory this week, Sullivan said, adding that the entities have been asked by the state to delay ordering for Phase 1B just yet.

Sullivan said the group is planning Phase 1B, which is scheduled to launch Jan. 18. Phase 1B will focus on individuals ages 70 and over, and people ages 16 to 69 with one or more underlying health conditions.

“This is a massive amount of people, and the planning aspect is substantial,” said Sullivan, adding that the group is discussing both indoor and drive-up locations.

“We do not want an indoor option to turn into a super-spreader event,” Sullivan said. “So a drive-up option is being discussed, as is how to get the vaccine to those who are home-bound.”