Four Butte area educators awarded Karen Cox Memorial grants

Every year, Montana educators are forced to raid their own bank accounts to buy classroom supplies and enrichment projects for their students. The Montana Professional Teaching Foundation created the Karen Cox Memorial Grants to help these dedicated educators. This year, four Butte area educators have been awarded Karen Cox Memorial grants of up to $500 from the Montana Professional Teaching Foundation.

The grantees are:

Desiree LaMiaux, Margaret Leary. LaMiaux’s grant is for the purchase of seating aids and organizational tools to facilitate productivity, flexibility, and independence within the classroom.

Kim McCarthy-Cody, Butte School District. McCarthy-Cody's grant provides tools designed to improve speech and language skills, including Drills for Skills, Articulation Flashcards, and Ultimate Speech Therapy Craft Bundle.

Patty O'Neill, West Elementary School. O'Neill's grant is for the creation of the "Fun to be Fit Program," which aims to improve the physical, emotional, and academic fitness of students.

Heather Hamilton, Ramsay School. Hamilton's grant is for the purchase of a worm bin to help students learn key concepts in math and science by estimating populations to understanding biological systems.

The MTF’s grant program is named for the late Karen Cox, a Billings teacher who lost her life several years ago in an auto accident on her way to a union meeting in Helena. Karen Cox grants are not intended to replace school funds but rather to support teachers who dig into their own pockets to help their students succeed.

For more details about the MPTF, go to www.mfpe.org/foundation.

For comment, contact MPTF Chair Amanda Curtis at acurtis@mfpe.org.

