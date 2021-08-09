Fortitude and faith

Thomas E. Daniels lost both parents in an automobile crash when he was 14 years old.
He had been born in Gifford, Indiana, to Lon and Ann Daniels. His parents farmed, raising corn, beans and other crops.
After his parents’ death, the orphaned Daniels ended up toiling for room and board for people he’d never met. They drove to Gifford and fetched him, he said. He helped work their ranch off U.S. 2 between Kila and McGregor Lake west of Kalispell.
He recalled that time and shrugged.
“People wanted slaves to work their ranches. They could take the boys (from orphanages),” he said.
Daniels lost track of his two older brothers and his two sisters until years later.
He dropped out of school in the 11th grade. Then, after being corralled by the law with other youths for alleged troublemaking, he chose the military over jail.
“A bunch of us kids got in trouble and we had to go in the service,” Daniels recalled. “And I didn’t do anything wrong.”
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951.
The Korean War had begun June 25, 1950, when North Korea invaded South Korea.
Daniels’ initial training was at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He then received airborne training and joined the 101st Airborne Division.
During the Korean War, the 187th Infantry Regiment, a regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, made two parachute jumps.
Daniels participated in one.
He did not know at the time that his two older brothers were also fighting with U.S. forces in Korea, one as an Army medic and one as a U.S. Marine.
None of the three fared well in the Cold War-conflict.
After Japan’s surrender at the end of World War II, the United States and the Soviet Union, uneasy allies during WWII, divided Korea at the 38th parallel into two occupation zones. A Soviet Union-backed government ruled the northern zone and a U.S.-backed government ruled the southern.
The two zones became sovereign states in 1948, with a capitalistic South Korea and a socialist North Korea.
After North Korean troops attacked in June 1950, President Harry Truman quickly committed American forces to a United Nations military coalition and named Gen. Douglas MacArthur commander of the UN forces.
Truman and others feared that the Soviet Union and China intended to expand communism throughout Asia.
Many historians blame MacArthur’s defiant push of UN forces into North Korea for China’s entry into the war.
Daniels’ first combat parachute jump was also his last. He was shot twice on the way down by enemy troops. One bullet struck him in the lower right abdomen and the other in a buttock.
“I woke up in the Great Lakes hospital,” he said. “That’s why I don’t remember much about the war.”
“The only thing I remember about the hospital is a doctor saying, ‘He’s not going to make it through the night,’” Daniels said. “I thought to myself, ‘I’ll show him.’ And then my guardian angels took over.”
He said his brothers, Kenneth and Lon Jr., were wounded in Korea. Daniels reconnected with them after the war.
His own wounds took two to three years to heal, he said, “and lots of operations.”
Uncle Sam wasn’t done with Daniels after he recovered from his war wounds. He was drafted in 1958 and ended up working as a mechanic in Bamberg, Germany.
Daniels left the Army in 1960 as an E-6.
“I haven’t shaved since,” he said, smiling.
Today he is 86 and lives in Glen.
He said he never received a Purple Heart for the wounds he received during the Korean War but said he does not care.
“I’m no hero. I’m not going to be one,” he said. “All I’m going to do is live my life. That would be just another thing you’ve got to keep. And when you die, where is it going? I have nobody to leave it to.”
Daniels said his two children are dead. His wife, Michelle, died in August 2017.
After Daniels left the Army he worked for Goodyear in sales and service and stayed with the company until 1995, when he retired. He lived then in Rockford, Illinois.
During travels for work and later on the road for fun with Michelle, Daniels encountered two places that seemed compatible with settling down. One was in Pennsylvania and the other was Glen, he said.
Daniels said he loves living in Glen and near the Big Hole River, even though he was once bitten on his left hand by a rattlesnake.
The Korean War ended without a peace treaty in an armistice signed July 27, 1953.
In the U.S., some have since referred to the Korean War as “The Forgotten War,” noting how it was bookended by the global cataclysm of WWII and the deeply divisive Vietnam War.
“I think it’s true,” Daniels said. “I really don’t know what to believe sometimes.”
He observed that many pro football players, clad in helmets, rake in millions of dollars to play a game. But the soldiers, sailors and Marines who brave combat, also clad in helmets, “get peanuts,” he said.
Even though his life has been rife with loss, Daniels doesn’t sound bitter. His eyes twinkle in conversation and he exhibits a ready sense of humor.