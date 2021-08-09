Fortitude and faith

Daniels’ first combat parachute jump was also his last. He was shot twice on the way down by enemy troops. One bullet struck him in the lower right abdomen and the other in a buttock.

“I woke up in the Great Lakes hospital,” he said. “That’s why I don’t remember much about the war.”

“The only thing I remember about the hospital is a doctor saying, ‘He’s not going to make it through the night,’” Daniels said. “I thought to myself, ‘I’ll show him.’ And then my guardian angels took over.”

He said his brothers, Kenneth and Lon Jr., were wounded in Korea. Daniels reconnected with them after the war.

His own wounds took two to three years to heal, he said, “and lots of operations.”

Uncle Sam wasn’t done with Daniels after he recovered from his war wounds. He was drafted in 1958 and ended up working as a mechanic in Bamberg, Germany.

Daniels left the Army in 1960 as an E-6.

“I haven’t shaved since,” he said, smiling.

Today he is 86 and lives in Glen.

He said he never received a Purple Heart for the wounds he received during the Korean War but said he does not care.