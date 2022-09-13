Former state prison worker sentenced for drug smuggling role

No, he didn’t bake the drugs into a pie.

A 62-year-old Helena man who once supervised a bakery at the Montana State Prison was sentenced Aug. 31 in Powell County District Court to five years to the Department of Corrections for helping inmates smuggle illegal drugs into the prison.

Charles Blattler pleaded guilty to two counts of “conspiracy to commit transferring illegal articles,” a felony.

In 2019 and 2020, Blattler helped prison inmates send and receive drugs to each other, with the drugs including methamphetamine, Suboxone, heroin, marijuana and cocaine.

Three inmates also were sentenced for their roles in conspiring to receive contraband drugs.

A co-conspirator in New Hampshire who communicated with inmates by phone revealed code words used during recorded conversations: “Shingles” referred to Suboxone; “White spackle” referenced methamphetamine; and, “Porcelain angels” was code for cocaine.

Brian Gootkin, director of the Montana Department of Corrections, said that the department has zero tolerance for such activities.

“We are thankful for the thorough investigation conducted by the Department of Corrections’ Investigations Bureau and aggressive prosecution by the Montana Department of Justice,” Gootkin said.

Patrick Moody of the Montana Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case. Attorney General Austin Knudsen observed that the case demonstrated that his office’s work to keep Montana safe extends into correctional facilities.

Court documents show that evidence of Blattler’s role in the conspiracy began to emerge in April 2020, when a search revealed two Suboxone strips in a drawer in the High Side bakery office.

On May 18, 2020, prison staff searched Blattler as he entered the building. A letter in his possession contained methamphetamine and hashish, court records show.

Blattler admitted he had brought in envelopes for inmate Charles Dustin Rickett over the course of six months. He denied receiving compensation for bringing in the letters, but said he received an art piece from Rickett.

Inmates Rickett, Brett Russell McKeehan and Zachary Tucker Martin received varying sentences for their participation in the drug conspiracy.