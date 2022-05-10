Former St. James nurse pleads guilty to drug charges

MISSOULA — A Butte nurse, Nichole Lynn Zinda, 37, admitted Tuesday she diverted drugs while working as a nurse at St. James Healthcare.

According to U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson, Zinda pleaded guilty to unlawfully obtaining a controlled substance as charged in the indictment. She faces a maximum of four years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

The government alleged in court documents that St. James Healthcare officials notified the Drug Enforcement Administration that Zinda, a registered nurse working on the post-operation floor, was discovered diverting hydromorphone cartridges in September 2020. The hospital reviewed Zinda’s records, which showed an abnormally high number of transactions regarding oxycodone and hydromorphone as compared to other nurses working on the same floor.

According to court documents, Zinda was pretending to “waste” or dispose of the hydromorphone or was giving it to patients but then canceling the orders in the system. She was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 2, 2020, after providing a urine analysis and was terminated four days later after testing positive for hydromorphone as well as oxycodone/oxymorphone.

Sentencing was set for Aug. 24 before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.