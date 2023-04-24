Authorities allege the romance began during the time when Ashley Rochlitzer was a dairy supervisor at the Montana State Prison and inmate RJW was in state custody and working at the prison ranch.

Court records show Rochlitzer took the job in March 2022 and left voluntarily in August 2022.

Suspicions emerged early on that Rochlitzer and RJW were involved in an inappropriately close relationship that violated prison policy and possibly the law, records show.

Ultimately, according to court filings, investigators from the Montana Department of Corrections determined from recorded prison phone calls that Rochlitzer and RJW believed they had conceived a child together during Rochlitzer’s tenure with Montana Correctional Enterprises at the Montana State Prison in Powell County.

Rochlitzer gave birth to the child in early 2023, according to court records.

Investigators interviewed RJW in September and he admitted he and Rochlitzer had a sexual relationship during her employment at the prison ranch, according to prosecution filings.

Federal and state laws hold that inmates cannot provide consent for sexual activity with correctional staff because prisoners are subject to the supervisory or disciplinary authority of correctional workers.

On March 30, Patrick Moody, an assistant Montana attorney general, filed in Powell County District Court to charge Rochlitzer with felony sexual intercourse without consent.

Court documents report that Rochlitzer had received training when employed as a dairy supervisor that emphasized she was barred from romantic relationships with inmates.

She is scheduled for arraignment on May 2.