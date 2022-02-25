Former employees at Anaconda slag plant sue U.S. Minerals

Eight people who worked at a U.S. Minerals slag-processing plant in Anaconda have sued the company, saying it failed to protect them from toxic dust and exposed them to high levels of arsenic.

The lawsuit follows fines, probation and other conditions imposed on U.S. Minerals last year after it was convicted of negligent endangerment in federal court for arsenic exposure at the plant. It closed last June.

The criminal case did not preclude employees from suing on their own, even if they took part in a medical monitoring plan the company was ordered to implement after its federal conviction.

Eight of them filed suit in state District Court in Butte on Feb. 17 that seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Five live in Butte-Silver Bow County, two in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County and one in Ravalli County.

The Montana Standard sent an email and left a voice mail seeking comment from U.S. Minerals at its corporate office in Tinley Park, Illinois.

The lawsuit says U.S. Minerals and two managers at the Anaconda plant failed to prevent and contain toxic dust, exposing workers to impermissible levels of arsenic, lead and other metals even after federal agencies advised them to do so.

Exposure to arsenic is known to cause lung and skin disease, including skin cancer, and can cause other cancers. According to court documents, arsenic at the plant was nearly five times the permissible levels from July 2015 to early 2019.

“They rejected requests from workers for proper respirators and required workers to wear N-95 masks that provided inadequate protection against arsenic dust,” the lawsuit says.

“Further, they refused to provide the most basic of hazardous materials safety training at one of the largest Superfund sites in the USA … and when they were asked why employees were not provided adequate training, defendants responded that ‘we don’t handle slag — we sell it.’”

Due to exposures, the suit says, plaintiffs suffered medical problems during their employment and will continue to suffer problems, including possible serious injury or death, the rest of their lives.

There were times the employees were removed from work, with pay, because of high levels of arsenic and other metals found in their urine samples, the lawsuit says. When the levels dropped, they were returned to work “in unsafe conditions.”

The suit also includes fraud claims, alleging the company made false representations about the safety of the Anaconda plant and misled employees by saying it would enact changes and programs to protect workers.

Had employees known the statements were false or misleading, they would have quit, the suit says.

From 2013 to 2021, the plant converted black slag from the towering pile along Montana Highway 1 near Anaconda into roofing materials called Black Diamond Abrasive Products. The slag is smelter waste from around 100 years of historic copper processing, and contains a variety of toxic substances including inorganic arsenic.

Federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against U.S. Minerals under the Clean Air Act and in a plea deal last year, the company pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of negligent endangerment.

A federal judge sentenced the company in December to five years of probation and ordered it to pay a $393,200 fine. The criminal fine is in addition to civil penalties totaling $106,800 imposed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in a related civil proceeding.

U.S. Minerals was ordered to implement a medical monitoring program for employees at the Anaconda plant and an environmental health and safety plan at all five of its plants in the U.S.

After the sentencing, U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said the case had ended U.S. Minerals’ “criminal conduct in Montana” and would hold it accountable in other states.

“Despite repeated warnings and enforcement actions from regulators, U.S. Minerals continued to poison its workers and put profits before the well-being of its employees,” Johnson said then. “U.S. Minerals’ history of misconduct showed a lack of care for employee safety and an utter disregard for regulations intended to protect human health and the environment.”

As of noon Friday, U.S. Minerals had not filed a response to the lawsuit filed in Butte. The former employees are being represented by Butte attorney Wayne Harper and A. Clifford Edwards and Triel Culver in Billings.

