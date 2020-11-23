Former detective alleges harassment, discrimination at Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement

Her supervisors, co-workers and the sheriff became aware of a complaint submitted in October 2019 but the harassment got worse, Staton claims.

She said she was given undesirable work shifts and assignments, was excluded from training, meetings and events, was verbally abused in front of the public and colleagues and was mocked for her complaint, among other things. Later, she said, someone took her Taser and other items.

She said she met with Lester and Human Resources in January 2020 and was told no actions would be taken to protect her from the claimed harassment and discrimination.

She protested in writing and said further retaliation affected her health “to the point that I am barely functioning.” She then requested paperwork for seeking family leave.

Staton said she met with Lester last February and several things were discussed, including the missing Taser and a damaged pistol, and was ordered to go on “punitive leave” and undergo a psychological evaluation due to her health claims.

The exam by a department-hired psychologist was invasive and not job-related, she claims, and Lester contacted her July 16, 2020 and said she needed to resign or would be terminated.