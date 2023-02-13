DEER LODGE — Powell County commissioners recently passed a resolution to sell the former hospital in Deer Lodge in an auction at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, in the courthouse, 409 Missouri Ave.

The old hospital, a separate ambulance barn and helipad on 2.755 acres at the corner of Texas Avenue and Carter Street were recently reappraised at $108,000. A buyer will have 60 days to close on the purchase.

Commissioner Dan Sager said there will be no restriction on what the new owner can do with the buildings — refurbish or demolish — with the exception of complying with city zoning.

The hospital was built in 1964, with additions in 1976, 1986 and 2000. Upgrades and remodeling were completed in 2005-06 including replacement of windows and a new roof. The single-story, 27,000-square-foot structure included a 19-bed acute care facility, a 16-bed long term care center, as well as a medical clinic and emergency room.

Because the building construction was financed with federal rural development bonds, covenant restrictions required that the building be sold or leased to a nonprofit organization, government agency or a consortium under the umbrella of one management entity. That restriction expired in 2017. An appraisal of the site at commissioners’ request came in at $300,000. An auction was held five years ago, but there were no bidders at that time.

The building has not been used to a large extent since the hospital moved to the new Deer Lodge Medical Center in September 2011. The Council on Aging has used a small portion of it for storage of food, boxes, tables, etc., which are being moved to another location. Occasionally, the old hospital was used for other activities such as the recent first responder training, etc.

Since the hospital was vacated, commissioners have kept the building maintained, heated and with running water. Custodian Dave Moore said he has repaired any leaks that occurred, the toilets flush, and he replaced the fresh water valve last year.

“Everything works,” Sager said, “but it is expensive to continue to keep it heated and functional. But when we were going to tear it down, we got a lot of interest from people who did not want it demolished. So we had it reappraised and are going to put it up for sale again.”

County Planner Amanda Cooley said Brownfield funds are available to do a review of asbestos on the property. We are currently in phase one of analysis, but no contractor yet, she said.

Ken Beck asked if the waste could be taken to the landfill after demolition. Sager replied that would be a decision the landfill board would make; they meet on the second Tuesday of each month. He said if they approve, the materials will need to be separated — wood, steel, concrete, roofing, etc.

For more information, contact County Commissioners 406-846-9788, County Attorney Kathryn McEnery 406-746-9790 or County Planner Amanda Cooley 406-846-9795.