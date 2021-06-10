Former Butte Rescue Mission director sues Jefferson County deputy over arrest

Former Butte Rescue Mission Director Rocky Lyons has filed a federal lawsuit against a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy for allegedly arresting her on an embezzlement warrant out of Butte-Silver Bow hours after it was quashed.
An attorney for Lyons has also put both counties on notice she might sue them, too, for negligence that could have contributed to the alleged “unlawful arrest, detainment, transport and imprisonment.”
The Montana Standard reached out to the deputy and Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle for comment. Jefferson County Attorney Steve Haddon said his office does not comment on pending litigation.
Eileen Joyce, Butte-Silver Bow’s county attorney, said records show the warrant was negated before the arrest was reportedly made and the notice of a possible lawsuit was sent to the Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority, which represents counties in liability matters.
Prosecutors in Butte-Silver Bow filed a felony theft charge against Lyons on June 2 alleging she used Rescue Mission accounts to make $11,391 in purchases for personal use when she was its executive director. It also accuses her of trying to get $5,210 in vacation pay she was not entitled to.
She denies any wrongdoing and had previously filed a wrongful termination suit against the Mission after she was fired in January 2020.
An arrest warrant on the theft charge was issued June 2, Lyons made arrangements on June 3 and appeared that afternoon before Butte Justice of the Peace Ben Pezdark. She was then booked and released without bond, and according to Joyce, the warrant was quashed at 4:58 p.m. that day.
According to the lawsuit, Jefferson County Deputy Duston Clements went to Lyons’ home in Whitehall at 8 p.m. that night and said he was arresting her on a felony warrant from Butte-Silver Bow.
That was well after the court appearance and three hours after The Montana Standard posted a story online about the embezzlement charge that noted her appearance and being released without bond, the lawsuit says.
Lyons tried to explain that she made her appearance and the warrant was no longer valid, the lawsuit claims, but Clements “responded with a comment to the effect of ‘If I believed everyone who told me they didn’t have a warrant, I would never arrest anyone.’”
The suit says he cuffed her, put her in the back seat of his patrol car for 15 to 20 minutes and then drove her to the Sheriff’s Department in Boulder. Once there, Lyons overheard a booking officer suggest to Clements that he read the warrant to her.
At Lyons’ request, the lawsuit claims, the booking officer then called Butte-Silver Bow to determine if the warrant used to arrest, transport and detain her was valid and “it was not.” It says Lyons had repeatedly asked Clements in Whitehall to determine its validity and he refused.
“After learning that the warrant was indeed not valid, the booking officer told Ms. Lyons she was allowed to leave the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and told her she could ‘find her way home,’” the lawsuit claims.
According to the lawsuit and claim notices, Clements is the son of Patty Clements, vice president of the board that oversees the Mission and the entity Lyons is suing for wrongful termination.
Lawrence Henke, a Butte attorney representing Lyons, filed the lawsuit against Deputy Clements individually in U.S. District Court in Helena on Wednesday claiming her federal and civil rights were violated. It seeks unspecified damages for depriving Lyons of her liberty and causing embarrassment, mental anguish and loss of reputation.
It says Clements had a duty to verify the validity of the warrant before the arrest and to treat Lyons with dignity and respect.
His acts and omissions “have no justification or excuse in law, and instead constitute a gross abuse of governmental authority and power; the conduct shocks the conscience,” the lawsuit says.
Henke filed a “notice of claim” letter to both counties indicating that Lyons intends to seek damages from them for allegedly contributing to the unlawful arrest unless a resolution without litigation can be reached within 120 days.
Henke said Jefferson County can be liable for negligent hiring and training related to executing warrants. He said Butte-Silver Bow could be liable if someone from the county contacted Clements and told him to serve the warrant after it was already invalid.
The letter says the goal is to resolve the matter without litigation but in the meantime, Lyons is seeking $1.5 million in compensatory damages against Jefferson County and $500,000 from Butte-Silver Bow County.
According to the lawsuit, Lyons first learned about the theft charge and warrant on June 3 when contacted by The Montana Standard seeking comment. She had not been served with the warrant or interviewed as part of any criminal investigation, it says.
It says she took a proactive approach and had her attorney call the Justice Court and arrange for her to appear voluntarily. She did that around 3 p.m.
Pezdark, the judge who presided over the hearing, said Thursday his office sent a notice to the Butte-Silver Bow’s Sheriff’s Office after the hearing negating the warrant. Joyce said records show it was quashed at 4:58 p.m.
Officials say typically, once that is done, the state is informed and any officer in Montana can check the status of a warrant instantly.
“That’s why we give these guys radios,” Henke, a former Montana Highway Patrol trooper, told the Standard.
The Standard tried to contact Clements through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and a dispatcher said she would get the message to him. Efforts to locate a personal phone number were unsuccessful.
An email seeking comment was also sent to Doolittle, the county’s sheriff, with the lawsuit and the claims notice attached.