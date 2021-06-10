Former Butte Rescue Mission director sues Jefferson County deputy over arrest

An arrest warrant on the theft charge was issued June 2, Lyons made arrangements on June 3 and appeared that afternoon before Butte Justice of the Peace Ben Pezdark. She was then booked and released without bond, and according to Joyce, the warrant was quashed at 4:58 p.m. that day.

According to the lawsuit, Jefferson County Deputy Duston Clements went to Lyons’ home in Whitehall at 8 p.m. that night and said he was arresting her on a felony warrant from Butte-Silver Bow.

That was well after the court appearance and three hours after The Montana Standard posted a story online about the embezzlement charge that noted her appearance and being released without bond, the lawsuit says.

Lyons tried to explain that she made her appearance and the warrant was no longer valid, the lawsuit claims, but Clements “responded with a comment to the effect of ‘If I believed everyone who told me they didn’t have a warrant, I would never arrest anyone.’”

The suit says he cuffed her, put her in the back seat of his patrol car for 15 to 20 minutes and then drove her to the Sheriff’s Department in Boulder. Once there, Lyons overheard a booking officer suggest to Clements that he read the warrant to her.