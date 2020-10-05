Former B-SB Commissioner Terry Schultz dies, name to remain on ballot

Former Butte-Silver Bow Commissioner Terry Schultz died Saturday but his name will still appear on general election ballots that will be mailed to voters Friday.

Schultz, 66, was elected to the Council of Commissioners in 2008 and served one four-year term before John Sorich defeated him in 2012 and again in 2016.

Schultz was running against Sorich this year, too, and they got the most primary votes in a three-way contest in June, so both advanced to the Nov. 3 general election. Election officials say it was too late to remove his name from the ballot.

District 4 covers a section of northeast Butte from Shields Avenue and Farrell Street to the north and east, Texas and Carolina avenues to the west and Marcia and Hecla streets to the south.

Schultz, who used to operate Unique Cleaners on Main Street, said earlier this year that when he was a commissioner, he helped secure a federal grant to study the district and make recommendations to restore its neighborhoods. They included storm-water and air-quality improvements and new sidewalks and curbing.

He said if elected, he wanted to see some of those improvements to fruition, among other things.

