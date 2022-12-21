Forest Service proposes work to protect Basin Creek Reservoir

Officials warned again this week that a raging wildfire in the watershed for the Basin Creek Reservoir could cripple Butte’s key source of municipal water for years.

Jim Keenan, chief water operator for Butte-Silver Bow County, said more than a year ago that standing dead lodgepole pine and deadfall in the watershed could lead to a fire that would be devastating to the reservoir and water treatment center.

On Tuesday, the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest announced it is accepting public comment on a project to address forest conditions in the watershed of the water supply supporting more than 34,200 residents in Butte. The work would rely on a variety of techniques and strategies, including, but not limited to: thinning of stands, cut-pile-burning, regeneration harvest and a shaded fuel break where possible.

The forest interventions would involve nearly 2,500 acres of National Forest lands.

Regeneration cutting involves removing selected trees from certain size or age classes over an entire stand area. Removing single trees creates small openings similar to those resulting from natural mortality, so this method favors the regeneration of species that can tolerate shade.

The Forest Service reported that most of the lodgepole stands within the watershed have succumbed to pine beetles and are now standing dead or jackstrawed across the forest floor.

A news release quoted Keenan.

“It is very critical that the fuels situation in the Basin Creek Municipal Watershed is addressed as soon as possible,” Keenan said. “Given the immense quantity of beetle-killed lodgepole pine in the watershed, along with the steep slopes and erodible granitic soils, our concern is that a high severity wildfire in the watershed could render the Basin Creek Municipal Water Supply — and recently constructed $30 million Basin Creek Water Treatment Plant — unusable for up to a decade, maybe longer.”

A high severity wildfire can lead to soil instability, erosion and run-off.

The Forest Service said soil and woody debris could deliver sediment loads that would result in having to take the water treatment plant offline.

In turn, Butte-Silver Bow would have to increase consumption of water pulled from the already-stressed Big Hole River.

Lisa Timchak, forest supervisor for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, said design of the Basin Creek–Butte Watershed Project has involved collaboration with Butte-Silver Bow, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Trout Unlimited and others.

Some of the thinning of stands will occur in inventoried roadless areas. The Forest Service said it does not anticipate building temporary or permanent roads in these areas. In some places a helicopter might be used to remove cut timber.

Tim Lahey, Butte district ranger for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, said the environmental review process will likely consume much of 2023, which could allow work to begin in 2024.

Lahey said it’s not yet clear what the commercial uses might be for timber and deadfall harvested during the project. Much of the latter has been on the ground for a long time, he said.

To comment on the Basin Creek–Butte Watershed Project go to https://cara.fs2c.usda.gov/Public//CommentInput?Project=63295 on the website of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest or go to the website and click on ‘Managing the Land’ and then ‘Projects.’