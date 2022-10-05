Forest Service plans prescribed burn adjacent to Roosevelt Drive

A prescribed burn planned for Thursday and Friday on Forest Service lands adjacent to Roosevelt Drive reflects a 10-year wildfire reduction strategy, the agency said.

Residents might see smoke from the fire.

The Forest Service will conduct the prescribed burn, which will likely begin around noon Thursday, weather and other conditions permitting.

“The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department will be there to not only assist with our wildland brush truck and manpower, but to also receive some hands-on training on wildland fires,” said Zach Osborne, fire chief for the department.

Cat McRae, a spokeswoman for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, said the project area is broken into three units that total about 220 acres.

“This site is on the radar as the Beaverhead-Deerlodge fire crews work to identify opportunities and areas most likely to benefit, and need, the positive effects of fire,” McRae said.

There is beetle-killed lodgepole in the vicinity and homes in proximity to the edge of the forest, she said.

Removing heavy, dry fuels and forest litter can protect the area from severe wildfire and also contributes to increased forage and habitat diversity for elk, McRae said.

“This prescribed burn is near the city’s watershed and in an area of ‘wildland urban interface,’ a very challenging area for wildland firefighters to suppress fire,” she said.