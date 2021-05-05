Forest Service land buy in Highlands secures access and habitat

A recent land acquisition by the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest in the Highland Mountains provides additional public access and protects valuable habitat from “the ever-increasing encroachment of residential subdivisions.”

That’s according to the U.S. Forest Service and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, which purchased the 160-acre parcel of private land about 15 miles south of Butte.

The acquisition should be good news for recreationists, migratory songbirds, mountain grouse, black bear, moose, mule deer and elk, the agency said.

The deal closed April 19. The Forest Service tapped money from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund to buy the Moose Creek Headwaters property from the Brownell and Rosati families. The purchase price was $422,750, the agency said.

Butte District Ranger Tim Lahey said the acquisition is a wonderful addition to the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, which covers 3.35 million acres and is described as Montana’s largest national forest.

“The public will enjoy this new Forest Service land for generations to come,” Lahey said. “I would like to extend gratitude to the sellers for recognizing the value of placing this land in public ownership and the Forest Service staff that helped to make it happen.”