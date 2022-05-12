Forest Service anticipates surge in morel hunting and sets commercial zones

Fungi fans declare it’s one of the finest-tasting mushrooms on earth.

In the West, wildfires can yield morel bonanzas during the year following the blaze.

Think bumper crops.

Southwest Montana endured several major fires last year. They included quite a few in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

On Thursday, the Beaverhead-Deerlodge announced it has developed a morel mushroom permit system “for the anticipated surge in personal and commercial mushroom collection.”

Commercial mushroom harvesting has been designated for areas affected by the Trail Creek Fire near Wisdom and the Haystack Fire near Boulder. Campsites for commercial harvesters also have been designated.

Morel pickers motivated by cash can get competitive. And a little cranky.

Which is why the Forest Service has set aside zones in burned areas for commercial harvest.

Cat McRae, a spokeswoman for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, said commercial morel hunters come from near and far.

“We get quite a few people from out-of-state,” McRae said.

She said a brochure outlining permitting guidelines has been translated into Spanish, Laotian, Cambodian, Hmong and Malaysian.

The Forest Service has three categories for morel picking: incidental, personal and commercial.

Incidental pickers include people who happen upon some morels and harvest a few. They can collect up to one gallon of mushrooms a day but no more than five gallons per season. No permit required.

A personal use permit, which is free, allows an individual to pick up to five gallons of mushrooms per day, with a maximum harvest of 20 gallons per season.

Commercial harvesters must have a permit “that is price-tiered according to the amount collected or duration of collection time.”

McCrae said someone with a personal use permit would be free to hunt morels in a commercial zone, but said they’d likely find more serenity elsewhere.

Kentuckians call them “hickory chickens.” One possibly apocryphal tale reports that a backwoods Appalachian family referred to the tasty morels as miracles, for saving them from starvation.

Montanans just call them delicious. Serious hunters are more tight-lipped than the Supreme Court when it comes to their favorite harvest zones.

According to the Forest Service, “All types of morels may grow abundantly in forests which have been burned by a forest fire, with black morels at the start of the season, followed by the yellows, grays and greens. The mechanism for this behavior is not well known, but appears to be related to both the death of trees and the removal of organic material on the forest floor.”

People on the hunt for post-forest fire morels sometimes refer to them as “burn morels.” An article in Scientific American observed: “Wildfire may be many things, both good and bad. But for burn morels and the people who chase them, there’s no question it yields a most welcome windfall of unusual size.”

Lightning started both the Trail Creek Fire and the Haystack Fire in July. The Trail Creek wildfire burned about 62,000 acres and the Haystack wildfire burned about 24,000 acres.

Commercial mushroom permits for the Trail Creek zone will be for sale, beginning May 23, from the Wisdom Ranger District on Mondays, and from the Darby-Sula Ranger District on the Bitterroot National Forest on Tuesdays.

For the Haystack area, the Butte Ranger District will sell commercial permits on Wednesdays.

For more information about permits, harvest areas and days and hours for permit sales, go to www.fs.usda.gov/bdnf.

Meanwhile, Molly Ryan, Wisdom District Ranger for the Forest Service, advised caution for people hunting mushrooms in burned-over areas.

“In these burned areas, the potential for snags or trees to come down is higher due to instability,” she said.

