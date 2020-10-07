Forecaster: 'It's going to feel like fall finally'

Three weeks after fall officially began, the seasonal weather to go with it in Montana is on the way.
“We will be going from a high in Butte on Saturday of around 70 to a high that might not break 50 on Sunday,” Corby Dickerson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula, said Wednesday.
There’s a good chance Butte and southwest Montana could pick up a little rain in the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday, too.
Except for brief breaks here and there, high pressure ridges have been parked in the western U.S. or off the West Coast for several weeks, bringing dry, warm weather to southwest Montana and the Northern Rockies. Some days were heavy with smoke.
Highs in mid-September in Butte were in the 80s and upper 70s, and except for one cool weekend since Autumn began Sept. 22, it has been unseasonably warm. Highs have been in the 70s every day since Sept. 29, with no rain.
Butte-Silver Bow County and much of southwest Montana are actually in a “moderate drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and Anaconda-Deer Lodge County and half of Granite County are a notch down as “abnormally dry.”
The high in Butte on Tuesday was 77 — 16 degrees above the normal for Oct. 6 in Butte.
That’s expected to change late Saturday night into Sunday when a strong cold front ushers in a weather system that will take persistent highs 10 to 15 degrees above normal to 4 to 8 degrees below normal. The high Sunday is forecast at 48, with 50 expected Monday.
That wouldn’t be unusual in a normal year, Dickerson said. It would just be another fall system moving through.
But compared to the past several weeks, “It’s going to be a stark change.”
“It’s going to feel like fall finally,” he said.
There’s a good chance southwest Montana could get some rain, too, especially in the early morning hours Sunday. Butte and much of southwest Montana could pick up one-tenth of an inch or so, maybe more in the Georgetown Lake area and the Pintlers, Dickerson said.
Snow levels on Sunday are expected to lower from about 6,400 feet to 5,700 feet.
The cool weather should last at least through mid-week, and even though there are some far-off indications a high-pressure ridge could return, their days are numbered.
“We are getting to that time of year that even if we did get some rebuilding, it’s harder because of the lower sun angle,” Dickerson said.
