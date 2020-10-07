Forecaster: 'It's going to feel like fall finally'

Three weeks after fall officially began, the seasonal weather to go with it in Montana is on the way.

“We will be going from a high in Butte on Saturday of around 70 to a high that might not break 50 on Sunday,” Corby Dickerson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula, said Wednesday.

There’s a good chance Butte and southwest Montana could pick up a little rain in the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday, too.

Except for brief breaks here and there, high pressure ridges have been parked in the western U.S. or off the West Coast for several weeks, bringing dry, warm weather to southwest Montana and the Northern Rockies. Some days were heavy with smoke.

Highs in mid-September in Butte were in the 80s and upper 70s, and except for one cool weekend since Autumn began Sept. 22, it has been unseasonably warm. Highs have been in the 70s every day since Sept. 29, with no rain.

Butte-Silver Bow County and much of southwest Montana are actually in a “moderate drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and Anaconda-Deer Lodge County and half of Granite County are a notch down as “abnormally dry.”

The high in Butte on Tuesday was 77 — 16 degrees above the normal for Oct. 6 in Butte.

