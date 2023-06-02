LICENSED TO WED
The following marriage licenses were filed in May in Butte district court:
Tyler Theodore Triniman and Kathryn Joy Kunnert
Grant L. Marshall and Jessica Dawn Lavelle
Anthony James Randles and Kiley Kaylynn Stagman
Lucas Patrick Kenworthy and Michelle Dawn House
Thomas Lewis Clark and Carlene Janet Hammond
Cody Michael Lucier and Hope Marie Johnson
Tyler Edwin Bunkers and Alexus Zara Miller
Donald Joseph Sullivan and Silvia Regina Eidam
Thomas Mark Wilson and Johanna Macht Nosal
DIVORCES
The following divorces were granted in May in Butte district court:
Colton Sebastian Powers and Danielle Rose DeWolf
Shelby Nikole Burt and Colter Michael Burt
Carley Josephine Johnson and Troy Lee Johnson
Breezy Diane Cullens and Butch Randy Wayne Cullens, with her surname restored to Cooper
Timothy John Hawke and Tara Deanna Hawke
Kris Parkinson Cummings and Desarae Dawn Cummings
Lanse Howard Osborne and Whitnee Breeann Whalen
Danielle Elizabeth Harned and Christopher Jordan Harned