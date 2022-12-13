For the record: Recent marriage licenses, divorces granted

LICENSED TO WED

The following marriage licenses were filed in October and November in Butte district court:

Robert Edward Dunn and Anastasia Mary Ryan

Jesse Austin Bunker and Cara Ann McKee

Chayne Mychal Harding and Kayla Nadine Durkee

Jesse Alan Jones and Monika Marie Shook

Daniel Kellan Armstrong and Haley Jo Headley

Stephen Michael Hobbs and Melanie Elizabeth Nelson

Zachary Aaron Fost and Sierra Olivia Luoma

Tess Vucurovich and Patrick Daniel Burt

Mary Florence Tesdal and Allen Wayne Dancy

Matthew Thomas Ralph and Katelynn Marie Hampa

Zachary William Schroeck and Anneliese Marie Lloyd

Beaudry Scot Ruark and Alexis Nicole Hageman

Bradley Stephen Rutherford and Jarraca Ann Alhands

Robert Stephen Earthboy and Jennifer Lee Madsen

William Schall Powell and Marlee Ruth Mussmann

Benjamin Carl Jr. Stromberg and Lynn Priscilla Haste

Aldo Guy Vesco and Laura Jill Repola

Andrew Angus Fletcher and Ann Logan Douthitt

Kevin Anthony O'Keefe and Mary Rose Thode

Bryce Allan Scholz and Lacie Rose Nichols

Dennis Edward Sullivan and Ginette Marie LeTourneau

Jason Daniel Bilyeu and Molly Anne O'Neill

Benjamin Greggory Voss and Anna Marie Rogahn

Alex Katherine Hulbert and Donald Adrian McCouskey

Kevin Francis Shields and Jan Lei Caughlan

Andrew David Salsbery and Britney Peni Quane

Jeaneatte Lynn Post and Maria Jean Garcia

Tylor James Tomsheck and Marissa Susan Lebahn

George Leon Goodrie and Amanda Rae Parrish

Samuel Richard Hake and Macy Carrigan Moore

Jay Wyatt Twodeers Sorrell and Kalani Dene Prindel

Eric William Brown and Delanie Rae Chapman

Shane Lamb and Andie Pham

Ira Brennan Miller and Fiona Kathleen Couperthwaite

Jaxs Davidson Whitby and Maura Leigh and Flake

Joshua Robert Rolls and Alexandra Marie Angel

Brian Patrick Fantini and Erin Deanne Williams

DIVORCES

The following divorces were granted in October and November in Butte district court:

Jamie Ann O'Leary and Steven Gregory O'Leary with her name restored to Jamie Ann Peck

Kaitlyn Rae Shawver and Zebediah Dean Shawver with her name restored to Houtchens.

Laurie Adams and Joe Earl Adams

Kristina May Halverson and Richard Leon Halverson

Lucinda Jean Garcia and Phillip Paul Garcia with her maiden name restored to Lucinda Jean Garcia

Ledoux Kamba Okamba and Grace Mukuta Kamwanya

Leonard Adam Grossberg and Jennifer Marie Grossberg with her name restored to Stidham.