For the record: Recent marriage licenses, divorces granted

LICENSED TO WED
The following marriage licenses were filed in October and November in Butte district court:
Robert Edward Dunn and Anastasia Mary Ryan
Jesse Austin Bunker and Cara Ann McKee
Chayne Mychal Harding and Kayla Nadine Durkee
Jesse Alan Jones and Monika Marie Shook
Daniel Kellan Armstrong and Haley Jo Headley
Stephen Michael Hobbs and Melanie Elizabeth Nelson
Zachary Aaron Fost and Sierra Olivia Luoma
Tess Vucurovich and Patrick Daniel Burt
Mary Florence Tesdal and Allen Wayne Dancy
Matthew Thomas Ralph and Katelynn Marie Hampa
Zachary William Schroeck and Anneliese Marie Lloyd
Beaudry Scot Ruark and Alexis Nicole Hageman
Bradley Stephen Rutherford and Jarraca Ann Alhands
Robert Stephen Earthboy and Jennifer Lee Madsen
William Schall Powell and Marlee Ruth Mussmann
Benjamin Carl Jr. Stromberg and Lynn Priscilla Haste
Aldo Guy Vesco and Laura Jill Repola
Andrew Angus Fletcher and Ann Logan Douthitt
Kevin Anthony O'Keefe and Mary Rose Thode
Bryce Allan Scholz and Lacie Rose Nichols
Dennis Edward Sullivan and Ginette Marie LeTourneau
Jason Daniel Bilyeu and Molly Anne O'Neill
Benjamin Greggory Voss and Anna Marie Rogahn
Alex Katherine Hulbert and Donald Adrian McCouskey
Kevin Francis Shields and Jan Lei Caughlan
Andrew David Salsbery and Britney Peni Quane
Jeaneatte Lynn Post and Maria Jean Garcia
Tylor James Tomsheck and Marissa Susan Lebahn
George Leon Goodrie and Amanda Rae Parrish
Samuel Richard Hake and Macy Carrigan Moore
Jay Wyatt Twodeers Sorrell and Kalani Dene Prindel
Eric William Brown and Delanie Rae Chapman
Shane Lamb and Andie Pham
Ira Brennan Miller and Fiona Kathleen Couperthwaite
Jaxs Davidson Whitby and Maura Leigh and Flake
Joshua Robert Rolls and Alexandra Marie Angel
Brian Patrick Fantini and Erin Deanne Williams
DIVORCES
The following divorces were granted in October and November in Butte district court:
Jamie Ann O'Leary and Steven Gregory O'Leary with her name restored to Jamie Ann Peck
Kaitlyn Rae Shawver and Zebediah Dean Shawver with her name restored to Houtchens.
Laurie Adams and Joe Earl Adams
Kristina May Halverson and Richard Leon Halverson
Lucinda Jean Garcia and Phillip Paul Garcia with her maiden name restored to Lucinda Jean Garcia
Ledoux Kamba Okamba and Grace Mukuta Kamwanya
Leonard Adam Grossberg and Jennifer Marie Grossberg with her name restored to Stidham.