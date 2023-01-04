 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For the record: Recent marriage licenses, divorces granted

LICENSED TO WED

The following marriage licenses were filed in December in Butte district court:

Joseph Brooks Smith and Jessica Marie Dickey

Dylan Michael Wine and Trichael Angelivia Kearney

Cael John Davis and Nicole Noel Devon Dehart

Ben Daniel Enoch and Linda Marie Williams

Judith Anne Colebank and Jeffery Clark Young

Lynn Mcdaniel Jarrett and Sarah Sunshine Reed

Brice Aaron Shults and Emily Bondoc Hawk

Jens Herrman and Victoria Moore Smith

James Troy Golden and Rhonda Kathleen Gray

Ronald Allan Benito De La Paz and Kim Lam

Caden William Chance Pollock and Jesse Rae Cullens

Gerald David Gagnon and Laura Joyce Newell

Kathy Ann Koebensky-Combo and Paul Gerhard Griesemer

Richard De Hart Charlesworth and Kimberley Dawn Buckle 

DIVORCES

The following divorces were granted recently in December in Butte district court:

Diane Lyn Krzan and Daniel Glenn Krzan

Cheyanne Nicole Cunningham and Brandon Kayle Eaton

Rebecca Sue Alshawi and Mousa Abu Mansour

Danielle Marie Bertram and David Jerome Hagan

Pete Yerkich and Lisa Jean Yerkich with her name restored to Chickoski

Tiffany Easterday and Christopher Todd Boudreau

Tonia Michele Whitney Robertson and Matthew Charles Robertson with her name restored to Whitney

Emily Jean Bond and Joshua Archer Canada

Lucinda Marlene Grimm and Thomas Darrell Grimm

Angela Nichole Baca and George Timothy Gordon

Katherine Gonzales and Samuel Gonzales

Kellie Brianne Sawyer and Ronnie Robert Sawyer

