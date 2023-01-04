For the record: Recent marriage licenses, divorces granted

LICENSED TO WED
The following marriage licenses were filed in December in Butte district court:
Joseph Brooks Smith and Jessica Marie Dickey
Dylan Michael Wine and Trichael Angelivia Kearney
Cael John Davis and Nicole Noel Devon Dehart
Ben Daniel Enoch and Linda Marie Williams
Judith Anne Colebank and Jeffery Clark Young
Lynn Mcdaniel Jarrett and Sarah Sunshine Reed
Brice Aaron Shults and Emily Bondoc Hawk
Jens Herrman and Victoria Moore Smith
James Troy Golden and Rhonda Kathleen Gray
Ronald Allan Benito De La Paz and Kim Lam
Caden William Chance Pollock and Jesse Rae Cullens
Gerald David Gagnon and Laura Joyce Newell
Kathy Ann Koebensky-Combo and Paul Gerhard Griesemer
Richard De Hart Charlesworth and Kimberley Dawn Buckle
DIVORCES
The following divorces were granted recently in December in Butte district court:
Diane Lyn Krzan and Daniel Glenn Krzan
Cheyanne Nicole Cunningham and Brandon Kayle Eaton
Rebecca Sue Alshawi and Mousa Abu Mansour
Danielle Marie Bertram and David Jerome Hagan
Pete Yerkich and Lisa Jean Yerkich with her name restored to Chickoski
Tiffany Easterday and Christopher Todd Boudreau
Tonia Michele Whitney Robertson and Matthew Charles Robertson with her name restored to Whitney
Emily Jean Bond and Joshua Archer Canada
Lucinda Marlene Grimm and Thomas Darrell Grimm
Angela Nichole Baca and George Timothy Gordon
Katherine Gonzales and Samuel Gonzales
Kellie Brianne Sawyer and Ronnie Robert Sawyer