For the record: Recent marriage licenses, divorces granted

LICENSED TO WED

The following marriage licenses were filed in September in Butte district court:

John Ferguson Phillips and Kaia Lauren Connor

Chester Morgan Richey and Lynann Marie Killoy

Fiona Jade Morrow and Lorn Cartwright Jaeger

Kaycee Jane Laird and Maverick John Brastrup

Teal Thomas Robert Taylor and Brooke Alexandra Labreche

Tanner James Tregidga and Brianna Ranae Dolan-Norton

Kristi Lee Gorton and Cody Lee Fisher

Brady Bagley King and Ashley Meagan McGinnis

Donald Thomas Cyr and Kaitlynn Rose Schultz

Kevin Gary Learn and Mina Rose Trippe

Arionna Nichole Roberts and Servando Vargas-Chavez

Gerald Roy Beck Jr. and Mari Beth Headley

Daniel Anthony Navarro and Jody A. Nugent

Alana Angela Mueller and Joshua Ali Mirabdolbaghi 

Derian Joseph Mccormick and Shania Marie Stringer

Cory Nickolas Farstreet and Jade Elizabeth Storey

Logan Robert Ailport and Syterra Leone Bauer

William John Ulrichney and Claire Katherine Lenard

Brandon Lee Miller and Courtney Janine Licht

Bryce Owen McWilliams and Teghan Lee Guidoni

Ross Carl Peterson and Jenny Travis Hines

Madison Elissa St. Aubin and Bryan D. Arnold

Romie Montgomery Merson and Marva Cherie Smith

Johnathon Wayne Williams and Hallie Ann Charon

DIVORCES

The following divorces were granted in September in Butte district court:

Courtney Ann Vondrich and Jan Michael Vondrich, with her name restored to Probert

Karen Andrus and Bart Andrus

Brian James Seymour and Teresa Louise Seymour 

Danielle Marie Peterson and Kenneth Alex Peterson Jr., with her name restored to Stevens

Curtis Clifford Preston and Kathy Jo Preston

Kimberly Leigh Smith and Kyle Richard Smith with her name restored to McGree

Emily Rose Buschini-Clawson and Brady Chase Clawson

