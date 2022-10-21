For the record: Recent marriage licenses, divorces granted

LICENSED TO WED
The following marriage licenses were filed in September in Butte district court:
John Ferguson Phillips and Kaia Lauren Connor
Chester Morgan Richey and Lynann Marie Killoy
Fiona Jade Morrow and Lorn Cartwright Jaeger
Kaycee Jane Laird and Maverick John Brastrup
Teal Thomas Robert Taylor and Brooke Alexandra Labreche
Tanner James Tregidga and Brianna Ranae Dolan-Norton
Kristi Lee Gorton and Cody Lee Fisher
Brady Bagley King and Ashley Meagan McGinnis
Donald Thomas Cyr and Kaitlynn Rose Schultz
Kevin Gary Learn and Mina Rose Trippe
People are also reading…
Arionna Nichole Roberts and Servando Vargas-Chavez
Gerald Roy Beck Jr. and Mari Beth Headley
Daniel Anthony Navarro and Jody A. Nugent
Alana Angela Mueller and Joshua Ali Mirabdolbaghi
Derian Joseph Mccormick and Shania Marie Stringer
Cory Nickolas Farstreet and Jade Elizabeth Storey
Logan Robert Ailport and Syterra Leone Bauer
William John Ulrichney and Claire Katherine Lenard
Brandon Lee Miller and Courtney Janine Licht
Bryce Owen McWilliams and Teghan Lee Guidoni
Ross Carl Peterson and Jenny Travis Hines
Madison Elissa St. Aubin and Bryan D. Arnold
Romie Montgomery Merson and Marva Cherie Smith
Johnathon Wayne Williams and Hallie Ann Charon
DIVORCES
The following divorces were granted in September in Butte district court:
Courtney Ann Vondrich and Jan Michael Vondrich, with her name restored to Probert
Karen Andrus and Bart Andrus
Brian James Seymour and Teresa Louise Seymour
Danielle Marie Peterson and Kenneth Alex Peterson Jr., with her name restored to Stevens
Curtis Clifford Preston and Kathy Jo Preston
Kimberly Leigh Smith and Kyle Richard Smith with her name restored to McGree
Emily Rose Buschini-Clawson and Brady Chase Clawson