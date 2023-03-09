LICENSED TO WED
The following marriage licenses were filed in February in Butte district court:
Cameron James Weber and Peyton Raeane Muzechenko
Zachary James Anderson and Kaitlyn Jane Matthew
Brianna Lynn Klobucar and Justin Michael Chadwell
Joshua Leonard Wilcox and Cortnie Lyn Reich
Joel Brooks Thornton and Sunshine Marie Cameron
Harold Lee England and Lynn Claire Tinsley
Gary William Rubusch and Karen Leigh Marie Turnbull
Tristan Scott and Miranda Rene Sager
Rodger Bryon Konold and Jody Lynn Wright
DIVORCES
People are also reading…
The following divorces were granted recently in Butte district court.
Kayla Jean Boland and Jeffrey Joseph Boland with her name restored to Fitzgerald
Heather M. Stenson and John T. Stenson
Michelle Thearas Durando and Tony Clyde Durando
Darcy Lynn Harrington and Terence Michael Harrington
Summer Dawn Erickson and Trevor Ray Rogers
Meghan R. Heesacker and Timothy S. Heesacker
Katie Lynn Blaskovich and David John Blaskovich
Chandra White and Nicholas White with her name restored to James
Kesha Marie Kellar and Eric Lawrence Kellar
Crystal V. Adams and Rickie R. Adams
Kristina Kay King and Auldin Joel Peek