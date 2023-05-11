LICENSED TO WED

The following marriage licenses were filed in April in Butte district court:

Joseph Nicholas Riesebeck and Brianna Shae Lynn Clark

Alexander Daniel Murphy and Kaley Rose Long

Patrick Racpsky and Jacqueline Ann Alter

William Earl Lauber and Khrystyna Drozdova

Jericho Toledo Glennon and Dinah Joy Potolin

Dalton James Bragg and Bridgett Elizabeth Marie Kelly

Aaron Michael Meaders and Victoria Pearl Von Bruening

Ilene Sonny Robles and Adrienne Nicole Upshaw

Brady Keith Noctor and Pearl Nadine Christianson

Chad Richard Bolt and Nicole Marie Holman

Timothy Edward MacMillan and Jacqueline Suzette MacMillan

Thayne Allen and Victoria Elizabeth Bell

DIVORCES

The following divorces were granted in April in Butte district court:

Anna Jolene Brown and Bryan Kelly Brown, with her surname restored to Powell

Dakota Gene Stormo and Katelyn Marie Stormo

Ashley Marie McCulley and Shawn Kelly McCulley, with her surname restored to Duddy

Matthew Ryan Dierks and Lisa Marie Dierks

Josiah Siegel and Candice Siegel

Sara James DeMoney and Paul Charles Blumenthal

Keanen William Fitzpatrick and Edith Juanita Juarez

Timmy Lee Williams and Carrie Lynn Williams

Jacqueline Assell and Herbert Dwayne Assel Jr., with her surname restored to MacMillan

Lindsay Hildebrandt Sizemore and Travis Ray Sizemore

Adell Marie Pankovich and Allen Jeffrey Pankovich

Richard Charles Matule and Laci Lynn Matule, with her surname restored to Kish

David John Hancock and Diane M. Hancock, with her surname restored to Stephens

Carley Josephine Johnson and Troy Lee Johnson

Breezy Diane Cullens and Butch Randy Wayne Cullens, with her surname restored to Cooper

Timothy John Hawke and Tara Deanna Hawke

Shanna Marie Worl and Michael Gerard Worl

Niko Campbell and Thomas Campbell, with her surname restored to René

Elisabeth Marie Wilson and Joshua Keith Wilson