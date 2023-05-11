LICENSED TO WED
The following marriage licenses were filed in April in Butte district court:
Joseph Nicholas Riesebeck and Brianna Shae Lynn Clark
Alexander Daniel Murphy and Kaley Rose Long
Patrick Racpsky and Jacqueline Ann Alter
William Earl Lauber and Khrystyna Drozdova
Jericho Toledo Glennon and Dinah Joy Potolin
Dalton James Bragg and Bridgett Elizabeth Marie Kelly
Aaron Michael Meaders and Victoria Pearl Von Bruening
Ilene Sonny Robles and Adrienne Nicole Upshaw
Brady Keith Noctor and Pearl Nadine Christianson
Chad Richard Bolt and Nicole Marie Holman
Timothy Edward MacMillan and Jacqueline Suzette MacMillan
Thayne Allen and Victoria Elizabeth Bell
DIVORCES
The following divorces were granted in April in Butte district court:
Anna Jolene Brown and Bryan Kelly Brown, with her surname restored to Powell
Dakota Gene Stormo and Katelyn Marie Stormo
Ashley Marie McCulley and Shawn Kelly McCulley, with her surname restored to Duddy
Matthew Ryan Dierks and Lisa Marie Dierks
Josiah Siegel and Candice Siegel
Sara James DeMoney and Paul Charles Blumenthal
Keanen William Fitzpatrick and Edith Juanita Juarez
Timmy Lee Williams and Carrie Lynn Williams
Jacqueline Assell and Herbert Dwayne Assel Jr., with her surname restored to MacMillan
Lindsay Hildebrandt Sizemore and Travis Ray Sizemore
Adell Marie Pankovich and Allen Jeffrey Pankovich
Richard Charles Matule and Laci Lynn Matule, with her surname restored to Kish
David John Hancock and Diane M. Hancock, with her surname restored to Stephens
Carley Josephine Johnson and Troy Lee Johnson
Breezy Diane Cullens and Butch Randy Wayne Cullens, with her surname restored to Cooper
Timothy John Hawke and Tara Deanna Hawke
Shanna Marie Worl and Michael Gerard Worl
Niko Campbell and Thomas Campbell, with her surname restored to René
Elisabeth Marie Wilson and Joshua Keith Wilson