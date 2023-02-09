LICENSED TO WED
The following marriage licenses were filed in January in Butte district court:
Keturah Charmaine Umland and Joseph Thomas Shagina
Leroy Imes Gilmore and Rhonda Adele Johnson
Riley Austin Dobb and MyKenzie Jane Johnson
Mary Kathryn Sutherland and Mark Donald Mariano Jr.
Sean Flurry Brown and Carlee Noreen Norbeck
Todd Hunkler and Tera Jordyn Ruether
Melvin Arthur Matson and Zjoske Oddens
James Robert Blodgett and Brianna Deann Oland
Michael Leegeorge Kovnesky and Faith Hernandez Davila
Ely Boone Christensen and Tayon Yolanda Robbins
People are also reading…
Douglas Lynn Vanderslice Jr. and Danielle Elizabeth Holsworth
Justin Wayne Fortner and Katrina Kay Baldwin
Jeffrey Kyle Turman and Bess Johanna Rain Bird
DIVORCES
The following divorces were granted recently in Butte district court.
Cheryl A. Milliron and John C. Snider
Kimberly Anne Wagner and Jacob James Wagner with her name restored to Harrington
Jancee Kay Archer and Michael Daniel Archer with her name restored to Hansen
Shelli Lynn Travis-Mona and Richard Anthony Mona with her name restored to Travis
Tanya Diane Macadam and John Cameron Macadam IV with her name restored to Qualls
Lisa Lynn M. Andrews-Hotz and Jess Lee Hotz Sr.
Melissa Kelly and Brandon Kelly
Whitney Garnet Skinner and Jack Lindon Skinner
Amber Kougioulis Ketelsen and Jon Michael Ketelsen
Kathy Marie Schafer and Ronald Dean Schafer
Chassanna Sue Nowak and Adam Matthew Nowak with her name restored to St. Marks