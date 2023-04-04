LICENSED TO WED
The following marriage licenses were filed in March in Butte district court:
Daniel Joseph McGrath and Jackelyn Ann Michelson
Lawrence Reese Wornstaff and Marianna Lowney Wilson
Coley Crocker Jr. and Janice Lynn Copeland
Joshua Michael Oulman and Devon Theresa Leistiko
Brian Keith Drabant and Rona Jean Hyndman
Jeanette Lea Larsen and William Keith Hackney
Kyle Christopher Byers and Carley Erin O’Rourke
Joseph Picanzo Tyler and Keirsi Elise Rydalch
Nicolas Andrew Trott-Pearman and Terrence Jack Rewis
Kody Allan Larson and Jael Lynn Clark
DIVORCES
The following divorces were granted recently in Butte district court.
Rosecille Jo-Dean Gadaire and Levi Gene Gadaire with her name restored to her maiden name
Patricia Stiffarm and Gary W. Thomas
Jessica Lanae Butler and Steve Vance Butler Jr.
Elaine Urusla Sandoval and James David Bordeaux with her name restored to Sandoval
Jennifer Lynn Sundberg and Philip Charles Sundberg with her name restored to Prosenick
Alice Anne Rogers and Corey Alan Rogers with her name restored to Hoagland
Katrina Marie DeWeert and Benjamin Alexander DeWeert with her name restored to Hodges
Savannah Mwende Nthenge Nguli and Riordan Lawrence Patrick McDonald
Zokara Jane Lahr-Young and Chelsea Marie Cantrell
Amber Dee St. Marks and Alan Lee St. Marks with her name restored to Schneider
Kaci Taylor Wenger and Ricky Lee Erichsen with her name restored to Wenger
Amanda Michelle Heller and Eric Huberty
Kelli Harrington and Travis Joseph Harrington