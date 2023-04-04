LICENSED TO WED

The following marriage licenses were filed in March in Butte district court:

Daniel Joseph McGrath and Jackelyn Ann Michelson

Lawrence Reese Wornstaff and Marianna Lowney Wilson

Coley Crocker Jr. and Janice Lynn Copeland

Joshua Michael Oulman and Devon Theresa Leistiko

Brian Keith Drabant and Rona Jean Hyndman

Jeanette Lea Larsen and William Keith Hackney

Kyle Christopher Byers and Carley Erin O’Rourke

Joseph Picanzo Tyler and Keirsi Elise Rydalch

Nicolas Andrew Trott-Pearman and Terrence Jack Rewis

Kody Allan Larson and Jael Lynn Clark

DIVORCES

The following divorces were granted recently in Butte district court.

Rosecille Jo-Dean Gadaire and Levi Gene Gadaire with her name restored to her maiden name

Patricia Stiffarm and Gary W. Thomas

Jessica Lanae Butler and Steve Vance Butler Jr.

Elaine Urusla Sandoval and James David Bordeaux with her name restored to Sandoval

Jennifer Lynn Sundberg and Philip Charles Sundberg with her name restored to Prosenick

Alice Anne Rogers and Corey Alan Rogers with her name restored to Hoagland

Katrina Marie DeWeert and Benjamin Alexander DeWeert with her name restored to Hodges

Savannah Mwende Nthenge Nguli and Riordan Lawrence Patrick McDonald

Zokara Jane Lahr-Young and Chelsea Marie Cantrell

Amber Dee St. Marks and Alan Lee St. Marks with her name restored to Schneider

Kaci Taylor Wenger and Ricky Lee Erichsen with her name restored to Wenger

Amanda Michelle Heller and Eric Huberty

Kelli Harrington and Travis Joseph Harrington