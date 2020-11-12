For the record: Area marriage licenses, divorces listed

LICENSED TO WED
The following marriage licenses were filed recently in the Butte district court:
Kari Irene Williams and Michael Thomas Schmidt
April Nicole Graham and Kevin Michael McConnaha
Daniel Bernard Lazzari and Michelle Marie Cor
Tony Devin Jansma and Natasha Lei Atkerson
Maria Mercedes Vasquez and James Ray Kristensen
Andrew Warlick Betson and Hilary Joan Oitzinger
Eric Donald Talbott and Lexi Shanae Datres
Andrew James Duran and Rebecca Carey Jones
Steven Randolph Maynard and Patricia Ann Hancock
Mitchell Francis Miller and Valerie Helen Manne
Logan Michael Trotter and Katie Lynn Pfertsh
Jo Lynn O'Neill and Ryan Christopher Armstrong
Daniel Edward Beire and Casi Elizabeth Harris
Rial James Gunlikson and Mariah Ann Richardson
Craig Meade Miller and Marichu Matig A. Koenig
Amanda Marie Timbol Mayer and Jeffrey Edward Goldberg
Kevin Robert Kichnet and Danelle Lynne Mannino
Joseph Wayne Pilkington and Christina Cherie Allen
Jeremy Michael Juarez and Sirraya Marie Margaret Roeber
DIVORCES
The following divorces were granted recently in Butte district court:
Kylee Christine Hamaker and Andrew Daniel Durkin
Gretchen Lee Ressler and Thomas Ressler
Destiny Rae Henson and Cory James Henson with her name restored to Johnson
Mahavir Mahesh Stoltz and April Lynn Stoltz
William Scott H. Lucas and Natalie Marie Tannehill
Paul Bernard Walker and Jeanne Ann Walker
Kristine Elizabeth Jordan and Rusty Eugene Cunningham Jr. with her name changed to Paquette
Michelle Diane Skyles and Lance Brent Skyles with her name changed to McManamon
Joseph Mathew Rivers and Katelyn Michele Rivers
Matthew Devin McGillen and Wynter Celeste Frankie McGillen with her name restored to Hines
Richard Verl Fox and Christina Fox with her name restored to Bugni
