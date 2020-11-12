For the record: Area marriage licenses, divorces listed

Kevin Robert Kichnet and Danelle Lynne Mannino

Joseph Wayne Pilkington and Christina Cherie Allen

Jeremy Michael Juarez and Sirraya Marie Margaret Roeber

DIVORCES

The following divorces were granted recently in Butte district court:

Kylee Christine Hamaker and Andrew Daniel Durkin

Gretchen Lee Ressler and Thomas Ressler

Destiny Rae Henson and Cory James Henson with her name restored to Johnson

Mahavir Mahesh Stoltz and April Lynn Stoltz

William Scott H. Lucas and Natalie Marie Tannehill

Paul Bernard Walker and Jeanne Ann Walker

Kristine Elizabeth Jordan and Rusty Eugene Cunningham Jr. with her name changed to Paquette

Michelle Diane Skyles and Lance Brent Skyles with her name changed to McManamon

Joseph Mathew Rivers and Katelyn Michele Rivers

Matthew Devin McGillen and Wynter Celeste Frankie McGillen with her name restored to Hines

Richard Verl Fox and Christina Fox with her name restored to Bugni

