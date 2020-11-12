 Skip to main content
For the record: Area marriage licenses, divorces listed
For the record: Area marriage licenses, divorces listed

LICENSED TO WED

The following marriage licenses were filed recently in the Butte district court:

Kari Irene Williams and Michael Thomas Schmidt

April Nicole Graham and Kevin Michael McConnaha

Daniel Bernard Lazzari and Michelle Marie Cor

Tony Devin Jansma and Natasha Lei Atkerson

Maria Mercedes Vasquez and James Ray Kristensen   

Andrew Warlick Betson and Hilary Joan Oitzinger

Eric Donald Talbott and Lexi Shanae Datres

Andrew James Duran and Rebecca Carey Jones

Steven Randolph Maynard and Patricia Ann Hancock

Mitchell Francis Miller and Valerie Helen Manne

Logan Michael Trotter and Katie Lynn Pfertsh

Jo Lynn O'Neill and Ryan Christopher Armstrong  

Daniel Edward Beire and Casi Elizabeth Harris

Rial James Gunlikson and Mariah Ann Richardson

Craig Meade Miller and Marichu Matig A. Koenig

Amanda Marie Timbol Mayer and Jeffrey Edward Goldberg

Kevin Robert Kichnet and Danelle Lynne Mannino  

Joseph Wayne Pilkington and Christina Cherie Allen

Jeremy Michael Juarez and Sirraya Marie Margaret Roeber  

DIVORCES

The following divorces were granted recently in Butte district court:

Kylee Christine Hamaker and Andrew Daniel Durkin            

Gretchen Lee Ressler and Thomas Ressler   

Destiny Rae Henson and Cory James Henson with her name restored to Johnson

Mahavir Mahesh Stoltz and April Lynn Stoltz

William Scott H. Lucas and Natalie Marie Tannehill

Paul Bernard Walker and Jeanne Ann Walker

Kristine Elizabeth Jordan and Rusty Eugene Cunningham Jr. with her name changed to Paquette

Michelle Diane Skyles and Lance Brent Skyles with her name changed to McManamon

Joseph Mathew Rivers and Katelyn Michele Rivers

Matthew Devin McGillen and Wynter Celeste Frankie McGillen with her name restored to Hines

Richard Verl Fox and Christina Fox with her name restored to Bugni

