 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
For the record: Area marriage licenses, divorces listed
0 comments
top story

For the record: Area marriage licenses, divorces listed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel art

LICENSED TO WED

The following marriage licenses were filed recently in the Butte district court:

James Alex Valdez II and Amanda Jean Brandenburger

Gregory Phillip Holman and Susan Marie Reed  

Chance Eric Ledoux and Emma Sue Kuoppala

Casey Tyler Schilling and Shalyssa Kristine Leggitt

Robert Clinton Hillenburg II and Sequoia Leah Alexander  

Kenneth Edward Dagen and Kimberly Rae Reed  

Brandon Jozef Monroe and Ashley Hope Womack

Dustin Hoffmann Johnston and Ashley Schools

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Travis Thomas Surman and Tawnya Larae Murray

Shaun Martinez Gonzales and Ashleigh Megan Zahn

Shaun Frank Sitton and Lisa Marie DiGiosio

DIVORCES

The following divorces were granted recently in Butte district court:

Andrew Taylor Helmick and Amber Lee Wilson with her name restored to Wilson  

Ashley Marie Leister and Rodney Allen Leister

Malinda Kay Frownfelter and Damien Christopher Frownfelter with her name restored to Layne

James Charles McLaughlin and Rebecca Margaret McLaughlin

Virginia Mary Berryman and Robert Lewis Berryman Jr.

Teresa Lynn Tollett and Timothy Mark Tollett

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

U-Haul pulls up just in time for Butte couple
Local

U-Haul pulls up just in time for Butte couple

On the day after Mark Huntington and Arika Pochervina had to shutter their Copper Tee custom apparel printing shop in March and layoff six employees due to COVID-19 restrictions, U-Haul came calling.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News