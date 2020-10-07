For the record: Area marriage licenses, divorces listed

LICENSED TO WED
The following marriage licenses were filed recently in the Butte district court:
Landon Dean Score and Sidny Nicole Johnson
Robert Anthony Vaughn and Erica Marie Ruiz
Matthew Charles Piazzola and Julia Ann Tavenner
Carley Anne McCombs and Timothy John Meagher
Grant Evan Clark and Lilianna Marie Bento
Zachary Raymond Allen Powers and Faith Deziree Maestas
Tess Ruth Kenison and Ty Daniel Murphy
Kevin Dean Welliever and Absaroka Helena Jones
Rachel Ashley Carpenter and Chad Nicholas Verlanic
Levi Gary Lovshin and McKenzie Lee Doherty
Lisa Marie Sullivan and Raymond Benjamin Hibnes
Matthew Allen Garcia and Kimberly Roselynn Yadao
Christopher Patrick Moodry and Allison Ann Renouard
Deborah Joanne Hatfield and Mason Nathaniel Miller
Lowell Donald Stuck and Zachary Donovan Phillips
Shelby Rae Jennings and Brittany Lerch-McCormick
Brady Chase Clawson and Rose Buschini Emily
Ryan Michael Turner and Lisa Rene Zuech
Leigna Rose Acebedo and Dalton Gene Bradford
Thomas Scott Cockrill and Kourtney Katherine Rajacich
John William Hatley and Charlene Lorraine Hammons
Laura Dianne Surratt and Gwendolyn Elizabeth Chilcote
Brytan Tod Armstrong and Rubah Hamid Saleh
Eric Ernest Bohn and Liane Marie Stevens
Timothy John Shawn and Rose Scott Lorance
Nathaniel Brian Pettersen and Taylor Paige Allen
Ryan Lee Grady and Hope Marie Johnson
Paul Ronald Krier and Patti Lynne Bickett
Christine Ryan Partelow and Kevin Dale Hughs
Shane Michael Riley and Dawn Michelle Littlefield
Kevin Daniel Mueller and Autumn Michelle Mueller
Cody Gregg Symons and Michael Edward Beltran Chan
Daniel Joseph Sullivan and Kaila Diane Smith
Eric Michael O’Connell and Heather Noel Crane
Kasey Renee Franklin and Kristinia Yvonne Tucker
Lawrence Charles Farrar and Erika W. Farrar
Skyler Hunter Holloway and Makayla F. Allison-Davidson
Thomas Joseph McGrath and Alexa Lynne Berg
Kurtis Frank Podgorski and Ashlie Nichol Engle
DIVORCES
The following divorces were granted recently in Butte district court:
Donald James Bromley and Amber Bromley
Robert Louis Hougen and Phyllis Novina Hougen
Kimberli Kay Rosales and William Rosales Jr.
Annaliese Dawn Smail and Ryan Keith Smail
