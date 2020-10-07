 Skip to main content
For the record: Area marriage licenses, divorces listed
For the record: Area marriage licenses, divorces listed

LICENSED TO WED

The following marriage licenses were filed recently in the Butte district court:

Landon Dean Score and Sidny Nicole Johnson

Robert Anthony Vaughn and Erica Marie Ruiz

Matthew Charles Piazzola and Julia Ann Tavenner

Carley Anne McCombs and Timothy John Meagher

Grant Evan Clark and Lilianna Marie Bento   

Zachary Raymond Allen Powers and Faith Deziree Maestas

Tess Ruth Kenison and Ty Daniel Murphy

Kevin Dean Welliever and Absaroka Helena Jones

Rachel Ashley Carpenter and Chad Nicholas Verlanic

Levi Gary Lovshin and McKenzie Lee Doherty

Lisa Marie Sullivan and Raymond Benjamin Hibnes

Matthew Allen Garcia and Kimberly Roselynn Yadao

Christopher Patrick Moodry and Allison Ann Renouard  

Deborah Joanne Hatfield and Mason Nathaniel Miller

Lowell Donald Stuck and Zachary Donovan Phillips

Shelby Rae Jennings and Brittany Lerch-McCormick

Brady Chase Clawson and Rose Buschini Emily  

Ryan Michael Turner and Lisa Rene Zuech

Leigna Rose Acebedo and Dalton Gene Bradford  

Thomas Scott Cockrill and Kourtney Katherine Rajacich   

John William Hatley and Charlene Lorraine Hammons

Laura Dianne Surratt and Gwendolyn Elizabeth Chilcote

Brytan Tod Armstrong and Rubah Hamid Saleh

Eric Ernest Bohn and Liane Marie Stevens

Timothy John Shawn and Rose Scott Lorance

Nathaniel Brian Pettersen and Taylor Paige Allen

Ryan Lee Grady and Hope Marie Johnson

Paul Ronald Krier and Patti Lynne Bickett

Christine Ryan Partelow and Kevin Dale Hughs

Shane Michael Riley and Dawn Michelle Littlefield

Kevin Daniel Mueller and Autumn Michelle Mueller

Cody Gregg Symons and Michael Edward Beltran Chan

Daniel Joseph Sullivan and Kaila Diane Smith

Eric Michael O’Connell and Heather Noel Crane

Kasey Renee Franklin and Kristinia Yvonne Tucker

Lawrence Charles Farrar and Erika W. Farrar

Skyler Hunter Holloway and Makayla F. Allison-Davidson 

Thomas Joseph McGrath and Alexa Lynne Berg

Kurtis Frank Podgorski and Ashlie Nichol Engle

DIVORCES

The following divorces were granted recently in Butte district court:

Donald James Bromley and Amber Bromley             

Robert Louis Hougen and Phyllis Novina Hougen   

Kimberli Kay Rosales and William Rosales Jr.  

Annaliese Dawn Smail and Ryan Keith Smail

