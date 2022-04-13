For sale at $779,000: Montana Studios seeking buyers for two buildings on East Broadway

The media production venture that paid the county $1 for the long-vacant NorthWestern Energy complex in Uptown Butte two years ago is trying to sell two of the five buildings at 40 E. Broadway for an asking price of $779,000.

That’s what the East and Price buildings on the east end of the old complex at 40 E. Broadway are listed for on real-estate sites, but Montana Studios says it plans to re-invest any sales proceeds into upgrades in the other three buildings.

“We bought it for the price we did because of the commitment we said we would do with development, economics allowing, so to speak,” Montana Studios CEO told The Montana Standard on Tuesday. “I am very committed.”

Breaking them into “two separate developments that are still cohesive and supportive of each other” would allow the sale of one to help finance more media-oriented development plans of the other, he said.

Butte-Silver Bow officials spent four years and tens of thousands of dollars trying to market and sell the complex while paying for utility and security costs, so they considered the $1 sale to Montana Studios through an LLC in early 2020 a blessing. They still do.

Parts of the original plan, including two new sound stages, were long-term goals and haven’t come to fruition yet. But several film crews have used office and production space in the complex and more leases and renovations are expected.

The initial plan envisioned space for retail and apartments and condos and because the East and Price buildings share an elevator and stairwell, they are conducive to residential development, said Karen Byrnes, the county’s community development director.

The buildings belong to Montana Studios now but Byrnes says Grover has kept county officials informed about development proposals and worked with the Planning Department to separate the complex into three parcels.

“We’ve been partners with him the entire time,” Byrnes said. “There’s been open communication. When they got that building from Butte-Silver Bow, people feel like they were given a gift. We gave them a project — a giant project with operating and holding costs.

“He’s not giving up, he’s not leaving town, he’s not walking away,” she said. “He’s trying to sell a piece of property that he owns to help fund the rest of the project that he’s trying to get done.”

Listings by real-estate agent Kristi Markovich say the East and Price buildings have a combined 24,000 square feet and are “perfectly located in the heart of Uptown Butte!!”

The buildings share an elevator and are a “great opportunity for a boutique hotel, apartments and/or condos, retail and/or restaurant space, the possibilities are endless,” the listing says.

There is a “for sale” banner on one of the east-end buildings, something Historic Preservation Commission member John Weitzel asked Byrnes about during a meeting last week.

“People have been asking me, ‘How do they sell that when they got that whole building?’” Weitzel said.

Byrnes said Grover approached the county “early on” with the plan.

“Things had stalled in his world for lots of reasons, COVID being one of them, and he was trying to make sure he could keep things moving forward and we were wholeheartedly in support of that because if we have three separate property owners in three buildings that are doing great, it makes sense to us,” she told Weitzel.

The county inherited the hodge-podge of buildings in 2016 as part of a deal to keep NorthWestern Energy’s headquarters and its 200-plus jobs in Butte. The power company built a new $25 million office building at Park and Main and abandoned the old complex when its own marketing efforts found no takers.

The county had a hard time finding buyers or developers, too, in part because the complex was so big and the buildings had been meshed together over the years. In the meantime, the county spent tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars to keep utilities on so the buildings were marketable.

Montana Studios, through an LLC called Bitterroot Gateway Development, agreed to develop the properties in a pact with the county and the $1 sale was completed in January 2020.

Part of the plan was removing the vintage 1960s blue-green façade and restoring the original fronts from decades ago. Montana Studios was drawn to Butte in part because of the yesteryear look of Uptown and its allure to filmmakers, and the retro-façade didn’t fit.

The old façade has been removed and restoration work on the originals has begun. Any buyer of the two buildings must agree to continue with the ongoing façade renovations, Grover said.

Montana Studios said it planned to use the old complex for production sound stages, interior filming, educational and training rooms, set locations and apartments and condos for those working on movies and films. The project was to include two soundstages, an open space for industry and community events and space for retail, too.

Grover said then that it would take seven to 10 years to make all that happen and it would likely cost $10 million to $12 million.

Much of that is still pending but there is ongoing remodeling work and production teams have utilized parts of the complex. They have included crews for a movie called “Please, Baby Please,” and a planned TV series called “Bring on the Dancing Horses.”

“Montana Studios has been leasing on a short-term basis to productions and we’re continuing to do that," Grover said. “We’re negotiating with some productions right now that will be coming in and using space this summer.”

Some space has been used for sound purposes but Grover said development of a multi-story sound stage is probably two years away. But construction on apartments in two of the buildings that are not for sale could start this summer.

“We’re still hoping to do pretty much everything in the original plan,” he said.

