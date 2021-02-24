For rest of 2021 - at least - say so long to Civic Center Road

You can say goodbye to most of Civic Center Road in Butte for at least the rest of this year, but in the end, the city will have a new-and-improved version with all new water and sewer lines to boot.
Starting next week, only the portion from Harrison Avenue heading east to just past the Civic Center annex will be open. Motorists can access the north parking lot of the Civic Center and the arena will remain open so people can get COVID-19 vaccinations, Public Works Director Mark Neary said Wednesday.
But as part of the state-funded project to remove more polluted mine waste called the “Parrot tailings” from the area, most of Civic Center Road will be closed through at least 2021, officials say. The walking trail in that area will also be closed.
The tailings work is extensive and likely to last another two-and-a-half years, said Jim Ford, who is overseeing the effort as part of the state’s Natural Resources Damage Program. But he said a new Civic Center Road should be in place sometime in 2022.
Drivers who use it as a back way from Continental Drive to Harrison can still get off on Texas Avenue, but will stay straight on Texas until Grand Avenue, where they can cut back west toward Harrison.
Ford and Neary know the changes will frustrate some drivers.
“It’s tough and ‘all of a sudden,’ just like when you start doing construction in the summer and you have a detour … then you get up a ways and have another detour going the other way,” Neary said. “But it’s just what we have to do to get the project done.”
Butte-Silver Bow vehicles can still access the county shops before everything is moved to a new complex off of Beef Trail Road. Some operations have already moved but because of construction delays, a total switch to the new shops won’t be complete until early spring.
Demolition of the old shops will take place this year so mine tailings underneath them can be removed, and at some point, Civic Center Road itself will be dug up before a new version is constructed and all water and sewer lines are replaced, Neary said.
Commissioners signed off on the road-closure plan Wednesday night. It was designed by Mountain West Holding Co., which has a division called Rocky Mountain Traffic Control in Butte, and they will be in charge of placing detour and other signs around the site.
The firm has handled numerous temporary road-closures for the city and Butte contractors. It might take them a few days next week to get all the signs in place, but that work should start Monday, Neary said.
Besides the county shops and the Civic Center itself, there aren’t any businesses or buildings along Civic Center Road, but some residents use it, Texas Avenue and Continental to bypass and avoid parts of Front and Harrison streets. Continental turns into Shields Avenue near the Texas Avenue intersection.
Signs will be placed along Harrison, Texas and Continental (and Shields) telling motorists that Civic Center Road is closed or closed to through traffic and to use Grand instead.
The Parrot tailings removal started in 2018 in an area directly north of Civic Center Road. More than 400,000 cubic yards of contaminated soil, enough to fill about 120 Olympic-sized swimming pools, was removed and there is fill work yet to be done.
More than 300,000 cubic yards of additional contaminated soil will be removed during the new phase starting this year. That will include soil under the old shops complex. Ford said crews will dig 15 to 20 feet down.
Some shop operations, including buildings that keep snow plows and other vehicles warm during winter for immediate use, are now taking place at the new complex off of Beef Trail road in southwest Butte, Neary said.
All county vehicles used to get gasoline at the old complex but those underground storage tanks are empty now. The county has switched to an electronic card system and vehicles now fill up at Town Pump stations.
Mechanical and maintenance work on county vehicles is still being done at the old complex but everything should be transferred to the new one this spring and everything remaining at the old one will be demolished, Neary said.