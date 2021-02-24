For rest of 2021 - at least - say so long to Civic Center Road

“It’s tough and ‘all of a sudden,’ just like when you start doing construction in the summer and you have a detour … then you get up a ways and have another detour going the other way,” Neary said. “But it’s just what we have to do to get the project done.”

Butte-Silver Bow vehicles can still access the county shops before everything is moved to a new complex off of Beef Trail Road. Some operations have already moved but because of construction delays, a total switch to the new shops won’t be complete until early spring.

Demolition of the old shops will take place this year so mine tailings underneath them can be removed, and at some point, Civic Center Road itself will be dug up before a new version is constructed and all water and sewer lines are replaced, Neary said.

Commissioners signed off on the road-closure plan Wednesday night. It was designed by Mountain West Holding Co., which has a division called Rocky Mountain Traffic Control in Butte, and they will be in charge of placing detour and other signs around the site.

The firm has handled numerous temporary road-closures for the city and Butte contractors. It might take them a few days next week to get all the signs in place, but that work should start Monday, Neary said.