For Peggy Guccione, preservation is the name of the game

Peggy Guccione has an impressive resume when it comes to buying and restoring historic Butte property.
Here’s a brief rundown — the Hodgens-Ryan Mansion at 105 N. Excelsior St., a two-story apartment building at 409-411 East Park St., the Christian Science building at Montana and Quartz, and the carriage house of W.A. Clark Jr., located in the 800 block of West Galena Street.
Now add the Curtis Music Hall building, which housed Gamer’s Café, to that growing list.
Former owner Paul Cote believes Guccione is the right person for the job. Papers were signed, oddly enough, on May 7, the day fire destroyed its neighbor, the historic M&M.
“Peggy is passionate about preservation,” he said. “She has a good track history for doing good.”
As the flames took the M&M, Gamer’s Café sustained substantial smoke and water damage and some of the brick on the alley side needed to be repaired, too. Insurance took care of those costs.
The fire did not deter Guccione, a retired geology professor from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. The woman loves to delve into restoration work and had to sell the four-plex on East Park Street to help fund her next project.
The former professor does indeed have a good track history. So much so that she was the 2014 recipient of the Montana Preservation Alliance’s Preservation Excellence Award for Outstanding Commercial Preservation.
Guccione and her husband, Doy Zachry, divide their time between Arkansas and their home in the Pioneer Mountains. But while living in Montana, she enjoys bringing buildings back to life and utilizing them.
“Particularly ones that others wouldn’t look twice at,” she said.
Always on the lookout, just prior to signing on the dotted line for the Curtis Music Hall, Guccione looked into buying the “Blue Range” cribs on East Mercury Street, once home to Butte’s early-day prostitutes.
“That got me nowhere,” said Guccione. “Then I heard about Gamer’s being for sale.”
The businesswoman began her research on the Uptown Butte building which was built in 1892. She liked what she saw.
During its nearly 130-year history, the building has housed, besides a music hall, a bar and theatre, as well. It was also utilized at one time as a rooming house.
“Much of it is in its original condition and the upstairs is amazing,” said Guccione, who hopes to lease out the restaurant and casino. “It has the most beautiful atrium.”
As for the second, third and fourth floors, she plans to make them into apartments but is open to many possibilities, including condos.
Now, the true work begins and involves a number of steps.
Guccione has already contacted an architect. Up next will be a feasibility study to determine and prioritize what needs to be done. Floor plans are in the works and finally, she will be looking for the best contractor for the job.
Guccione does not shy away from a challenge and admittedly, her “hobby” is a bit expensive but highly enjoyable.
“Some people spend their money gambling in Vegas,” she said. “I buy old buildings and fix them up.”