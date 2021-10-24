For Peggy Guccione, preservation is the name of the game

Guccione and her husband, Doy Zachry, divide their time between Arkansas and their home in the Pioneer Mountains. But while living in Montana, she enjoys bringing buildings back to life and utilizing them.

“Particularly ones that others wouldn’t look twice at,” she said.

Always on the lookout, just prior to signing on the dotted line for the Curtis Music Hall, Guccione looked into buying the “Blue Range” cribs on East Mercury Street, once home to Butte’s early-day prostitutes.

“That got me nowhere,” said Guccione. “Then I heard about Gamer’s being for sale.”

The businesswoman began her research on the Uptown Butte building which was built in 1892. She liked what she saw.

During its nearly 130-year history, the building has housed, besides a music hall, a bar and theatre, as well. It was also utilized at one time as a rooming house.

“Much of it is in its original condition and the upstairs is amazing,” said Guccione, who hopes to lease out the restaurant and casino. “It has the most beautiful atrium.”

As for the second, third and fourth floors, she plans to make them into apartments but is open to many possibilities, including condos.