For now, defendant in Butte homicide case could trade jail for prison

A judge reduced bail for a man accused of fatally shooting another man during a botched bounty hunt in Butte and on Monday ordered his release from jail after a real-estate bond was posted.

But the Montana Department of Corrections had a “hold” on 33-year-old Nicholas John Jaeger for allegedly violating probation in a previous case and it was possible he would go from jail in Butte to the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge.

He was still in jail as of late Monday afternoon.

Defense attorney David Maldonado had asked that bail for Jaeger be reduced from $250,000 to $100,000. On Aug. 1, over objections from prosecutors, District Judge Robert Whelan granted the request.

A real estate bond to cover the $100,000 bail was posted the next day and in a document registered with the court Monday, Whelan approved it. Details on what real estate was involved in lieu of cash bail were sealed from public view.

Jaeger and bondsman Jay Steven Hubber were each charged with deliberate homicide following an incident on Dec. 19. They were trying to apprehend a bail jumper inside the Butte home of 42-year-old William Harris, but Harris was shot and killed.

Hubber quickly posted $250,000 bond but Jaeger was unable to do that and remained behind bars. Both have pleaded not guilty.

In court motions and during a hearing before Whelan on July 14, Maldonado argued that Jaeger had strong family and employment ties to Butte and would pose no danger if released.

Jaeger’s father said during the hearing that his son had a place to stay, would work at his father’s business and would make all court appearances as required. Jaeger’s entire family lives in Butte, Whelan was told.

The judge cited such factors in his reduction order.

“Upon consideration of the statutory factors and the defendant’s circumstances and local ties, the Court finds that he has strong reasons to remain in the community and to appear for all proceedings in this case,” Whelan wrote. “The Court also believes that any flight concerns can be adequately addressed by a reduced bond and subjecting the defendant to GPS monitoring.”

Bond agencies will often post bail if a jailed defendant or someone on his or her behalf pays the agency 10% of the amount upfront. Under that general scenario in this case, it would be $25,000.

Prosecutors argued that $250,000 was justified given the severity of the offense and said Jaeger was in violation of probation conditions tied to a previous conviction when the shooting occurred. Thus the DOC hold, which they noted.

According to prosecutors, Hubber and Jaeger barged into Harris’ house on South Main Street unannounced. Hubber is a bondsman who was trying to nab alleged bail-jumper David Sandoval, and Jaeger, who has a felony stalking conviction, joined him to assist.

Hubber tased Sandoval and they began wrestling, according to witness accounts, but there were several others inside the house too, including Harris. At some point, prosecutors say, Jaeger grabbed a gun from Hubber and shot Harris.

According to Sandoval and another man, as Harris stepped forward to intervene, Jaeger grabbed Hubber’s gun and fired at least two shots at Harris.

Jaeger told police that Harris possibly had a pair of scissors in one hand and was threatening to kick him in the face, and when he jumped toward him, he fired two rounds. In the charging documents, Jaeger was the only one who said Harris might have been armed with anything.

The cases are still pending.