For every Butte postcard, there's a story to be told

OK, admittedly, I can be a bit boastful when showing off my newest postcard purchases, but I also like to share what I have learned from each featured card.

Six months have passed since The Montana Standard last published a feature on Butte postcards. To be honest, it’s a definite favorite of mine and one I enjoy revisiting from time to time.

Got pretty excited when I saw the postcard of Kathlyn Williams on eBay. I had convinced myself that there was no way I was going to win this one, but I bid on it anyway. To my surprise, I won, but only because I was the lone bidder.

I may be a bit off here, but other Butte collectors may not have been privy to something I already knew. Williams, a star of more than 175 silent films, was born right here in Butte on May 31, 1879.

Williams graced the silver screen in such movies as “The Girl at the Cupola” and “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” Her popularity increased tenfold with the film series titled “The Adventures of Kathlyn.”

Her accomplishments did not go unrewarded. It took some time, but the film industry honored Williams on Feb. 8, 1960, with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Thanks to fellow Butte historian Lindsay Mulcahy, I acquired some new information while again researching Harding Way for this particular postcard. Mulcahy steered me toward a Butte Miner article published on Nov. 23, 1921. It was a treasure trove of information.

“Project 159” officially was named after the 29th President of the United States, Warren G. Harding, on Nov. 22, 1921, but other names had been seriously considered.

Copper Kings Marcus Daly and William A. Clark were in the running with Daly Drive or Clark Way. In honor of long-time Butte newspaper editor, John “J.H.” Durston, Durston Drive was right up there, too. Way back in 1889, Durston was The Anaconda Standard’s founding editor.

Paul Gow, one-time mining engineer for the Anaconda Copper Mining Co., and general manager of the Tuolumne Copper Co., was a contender with Gow’s Gangway.

Rue de Foch was thrown around to honor World War I’s supreme allied commander, Field Marshal Ferdinand Foch of France. Rue is the French word for street (didn’t know that either). Foch would pay the Mining City a visit on Nov. 28, 1921, and told a crowd as he stood at the Finlen Hotel balcony, “I have never known the heart of America until I came to Montana.”

“Via de Valera” was tossed around, too. Some of Butte’s Irish, I’m sure, made that call. Eamon de Valera was a popular guy here and abroad. Ireland’s future president, de Valera, made at least two official visits to Butte, both in 1919.

Another name thrown into the hat was a bit of a mouthful — “Swinbornestrasse.” Took some time, but this name was for Charles Crosby Swinborne, a well-known Butte banker. When he died on Jan. 31, 1924, The Anaconda Standard noted that he was “one of Butte’s best-known and most-respected citizens.” By the way, strasse is the English translation of a German word meaning “a large or main road.”

Located at 2920 Harrison Ave., Moran’s Trailer Park, Motel and Grocery was owned and operated by Peter and Helen Moran, transplants from Worcester, Massachusetts.

Moran, an Irish immigrant, met and married Helen Wallace in Worcester, and the two came to Butte sometime after 1950, where, according to the 1952 Butte City Directory, Peter was a plumber by trade. It wasn’t long, though, when they were running their own business.

Peter died in 1973 and Helen, in 1990. Although the couple had made Butte their home for many years, it would not be their final resting place. The couple is buried at St. John’s Cemetery in Worcester.

The entrance into the Butte Country Club is featured here, and the club has a long history. Renamed in 1902, the recreational facility was previously called the Butte Golf Club, which was organized in 1899.

Its first president was Copper King W.A. Clark. Second-in-command was prominent mining man, E.L. Whitmore, who will be the focus for today.

Whitmore was a popular guy, known to his friends as “Whit.” In truth, though, the native of Scotland’s real name was John Watson. He didn’t keep his real name a secret. A bit odd but Whitmore was a name he assumed while working in Marysville, a gold camp near Helena.

His stay in Butte was relatively short, lasting just six years before dying unexpectedly at the age of 40 on May 30, 1903. His host of friends included Copper King F. Augustus Heinze.

Whitmore’s death was front page news in The Butte Miner. Buried at Mount Moriah Cemetery, his funeral was well attended with Heinze serving as one of his pallbearers. His headstone reflected how he was revered. Etched into the granite reads “To the Memory of E.L. Whitmore … A True Man-A Loyal Friend-A Good Fellow.”

It was after his death that things got somewhat murky. Whitmore, along with some of his business partners, reportedly owed some investors money and not a small amount. Throw into the mix some siblings back in Scotland, all of whom wanted a part of their brother’s “nest egg.”

By late fall in 1903, rumors were flying that Whitmore’s remains had been exhumed and placed in an unmarked grave in potter's field, where many of the poor and downtrodden were buried. That was just idle gossip according to The Butte Inter Mountain on Nov. 10, 1903. Its headline stated “No truth in wild canard to effect body had been removed from cemetery it was buried.” The newspaper’s reporting was accurate back then and remains so. Whitmore’s body was never excavated and he’s still buried at Mount Moriah.

There are plenty of places across the country with the name Eagle’s Nest. There is a lake with that name in New York’s Adirondacks and a bar in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Anaconda had a saloon by that name as did a family ranch near Boulder. Present-day restaurants in Kalispell and Eureka, along with Dietrich, Idaho share that name. Meanwhile, down in Florida, Eagles Nest sinkhole is considered a cave-diving site for only the most experienced divers.

Closer to home, Eagle’s Nest can be found at Thompson Park. The area is a popular picnic destination, with the added bonus of a hiking trail, along with ample space for an 18-hole disc golf course.

Hate to make such a comparison, but trust me, there’s a good reason why. Across the Atlantic, Eagle’s Nest was the mountain retreat for German dictator Adolph Hitler and his mistress, Eva Braun. During World War II, it is at this site where a Butte soldier first got word that the war in Europe was over.

Hitler and Braun had committed suicide April 30, 1945, in Berlin and days later, Staff Sgt. Ben Bentley and his fellow soldiers were stationed just above Hitler’s mountain resort, nestled in the Bavarian Alps. Part of a mortar group, their job was to guard the only road in and only road out.

“I couldn’t believe the war in Europe was actually over” Bentley shared with a Montana Standard reporter for a May 6, 1973 interview.

“There we were, on an 8,000 foot mountain, and it was snowing and heavily overcast,” Bentley recalled. “But, we were able to look right down on Eagle’s Nest.”

Over the years, there have been dozens and dozens of postcards featuring the Berkeley Pit — from its inception to present day.

It wasn’t long before the Anaconda Company decided to capitalize on its new open pit mine, which began in 1955, and build a covered observation platform for the curious residents and tourists.

The Montana Standard reported on July 15, 1956, that the grandstand was a hit and that “scores of tourists and many townspeople stop each day for a look at the humming activity in the pit.”

What was also interesting was the prediction made by ACM officials that the pit would ultimately “measure 4,600 feet from the observation point to the Northwest and 2,700 feet across.”

Not sure who was predicting the pit’s final growth spurt, but they were a bit off. Now immersed in nearly 1,800 feet of water, the Environmental Protection Agency has reported the Berkeley Pit’s surface is 1.5 miles by one mile across.

The last postcard highlights Gregson Hot Springs, which throughout its history, had more than a few nicknames.

A favorite among locals and out-of-staters alike, about 110 years ago, The Anaconda Standard referred to Gregson as the “Baden-Baden of the Northwest.” Fifteen years later, the newspaper changed its tune somewhat and called it the “Saratoga of the Northwest.”

Twice in its history, fire destroyed Gregson’s ornate hotel — once in 1915, again in 1923. It was rebuilt, but would be torn down nearly 50 years later and replaced with a new and improved hot springs and renamed Fairmont.