Food bank receives more than $62,000 in donations

Christmas came a little early this year to the Butte Emergency Food Bank.

Thanks to the annual Thompson Family Food Drive, more than 7,300 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected from bins that had been placed at numerous Butte businesses. That is just a fraction of what was donated last year, which totaled 64,000 pounds.

The good news is monetary donations were significant — to the tune of $62,525.89. Last year’s total was $44,408.

The money, along with the food items, was sorely needed.

According to Kathy Griffith, food bank director, a lot of people are not leaving their homes this time of year due to colder weather and COVID-19 and therefore decided to donate money instead.

“We will gladly take whatever comes in,” she said, “I still have more coming.”

Due to the pandemic, there are more Butte residents in need. The food bank has served approximately 23,000 individuals this year, with more than $2.5 million in food items distributed.

Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation may still do so by mailing it directly to the food bank at 1019 E. Second St., Butte, Montana 59701.

