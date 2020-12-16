 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Food bank receives more than $62,000 in donations
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Food bank receives more than $62,000 in donations

{{featured_button_text}}
Kathy Griffith

Kathy Griffith, the director of the Butte Emergency Food Bank, is photographed in the shopping area of the Butte food bank in August. Griffith said the pandemic has brought an increased demand for the service.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

Christmas came a little early this year to the Butte Emergency Food Bank.

Thanks to the annual Thompson Family Food Drive, more than 7,300 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected from bins that had been placed at numerous Butte businesses. That is just a fraction of what was donated last year, which totaled 64,000 pounds.

The good news is monetary donations were significant — to the tune of $62,525.89. Last year’s total was $44,408.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The money, along with the food items, was sorely needed.

According to Kathy Griffith, food bank director, a lot of people are not leaving their homes this time of year due to colder weather and COVID-19 and therefore decided to donate money instead.

“We will gladly take whatever comes in,” she said, “I still have more coming.”

Due to the pandemic, there are more Butte residents in need. The food bank has served approximately 23,000 individuals this year, with more than $2.5 million in food items distributed.

Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation may still do so by mailing it directly to the food bank at 1019 E. Second St., Butte, Montana 59701.

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News