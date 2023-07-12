Summer fun is coming Butte’s way again as more than 200 musicians will descend on the town for the Montana Folk Festival Friday through Sunday.

These artists represent a broad diversity of musical and cultural traditions that will entertain concertgoers in Uptown Butte during the festival. The genres include styles from Chicago-style blues to New Orleans funk, western swing to Irish traditional, Native American to bluegrass, Tibetan dance to opera, Ukrainian folk to music from a Texas master fiddler, honky tonk and so much more.

"You can expect to find plenty that's familiar but also to be amazed at the variety and diversity of the event,” says George Everett, festival director.

The performers include members of the Red Baraat, High Fidelity, Kiki Valera y son Cubano, Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas, Heart of Afghanistan with the Fanoos Ensemble, Belen Escobedo of Panfilo’s Guera, Ken Heath and the True Disciples, Cheres, and Musique a Bouches.

Also, Melony Angel, Teada, Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago, Mal Barsamian, Chaksampa, the Tibetan Dance & Opera Co., The Blue Ridge Girls, Cyril Neville, Volkaert, Catherine Russell, Fort Belknap Singers, Ricardo Lemvo and Makina Loca, and Edwin Colon Zayas.

No admission is charged for any performance over the three-day festival but attendees are encouraged to show their appreciation and contribute $25 for an individual or $35 per family.

Donations help ensure that the festival continues for years to come, Everett said.