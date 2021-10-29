Flyover partners to search for critical minerals in Boulder Batholith

Grizzled old prospectors with picks, pans, sluice boxes and trusty mules need not apply.
A new and unprecedented partnership between a federal agency and a multi-national mining company plans to arrange flights next year over southwest Montana's Boulder Batholith to search from the sky for mineral resources considered vital to national security. They range, A to Z, from aluminum to zirconium and include rare earth metals.
Supply-chain snarls have made finding domestic sources for these minerals even more pressing, officials say. And rare earth metals promise to play a key role as the nation moves away from fossil fuels.
Which doesn’t mean the U.S. Geological Survey or the Rio Tinto Group would scoff at more mundane minerals like copper and gold. Rio Tinto, headquartered in London, has mines around the world, including the Kennecott copper mine near Salt Lake City, the Diavik diamond mine in Canada’s Northwest Territories and many others.
The Boulder Batholith, a region known for its mineral potential and productive mining, stretches roughly between Butte and Helena and between the upper Clark Fork River and upper Missouri River valleys. Granite similar to that exposed along Interstate 15 near Butte is the host rock for the ores mined at Butte.
Much of it is public land.
The partnership of the USGS and Rio Tinto was announced Wednesday. A news release reported, “The USGS will fly airborne geophysical surveys in areas of interest with support from Rio Tinto during 2022 as part of its Earth Mapping Resources Initiative.”
The agency said the partnership with Rio Tinto – whose company name references a river in Spain turned red from historic acid mine drainage – “will provide a clearer picture of the potential for critical mineral resources beneath the Continental Divide near Montana’s Boulder Batholith.”
Critical minerals are those deemed “essential to the economic and national security of the United States, that have a supply chain vulnerable to disruption and serve an essential function in the manufacturing of a product, the absence of which would have significant consequences for the economy or national security.”
According to the International Association for Energy Economics, “A key feature of renewables is the usage of rare earth metals. These metals are critical to the renewable energy technology manufacturing value chain.”
Alex Demas, a spokesman for USGS, said Wednesday that the agency and Rio Tinto are completing negotiations with an aviation company that will provide the necessary flights. He said USGS and Rio Tinto are providing matching funds to pay for the airborne surveys.
The USGS is investing $450,000 in the airborne geophysical survey, Demas said.
Simon Letendre, a spokesman for Rio Tinto, declined to disclose the company’s financial stake in the surveys.
Demas provided a USGS explanation about the Earth Mapping Resources Initiative: "Instruments on the airplane will measure variations in the earth’s magnetic field and natural low-level radiation created by different rock types near and up to several miles beneath the surface. This information will help researchers develop geologic maps of the area that will be used to better understand the geology and mineral resources in the region. The scientific instruments on the airplane are completely passive with no emissions that pose a risk to humans, animals or plant life."
The process can identify potential deposits of minerals.
This will be the first time the USGS has partnered with a resources company for the Earth MRI program. Won’t the data that emerges provide Rio Tinto an unfair leg up on mining competitors, an advantage funded in part by taxpayers?
Demas responded.
“There are two parts to the entire geophysical survey, one being paid for by the US Geological Survey and another by Rio Tinto Exploration based out of Salt Lake City, Utah,” he said.
“The part of the survey supported by the USGS will be made available to Rio Tinto at the same time it is released to the public. Rio Tinto will not have access to the USGS-funded data before it is released to the public. The part of the survey funded by Rio Tinto will be given to Rio Tinto with the understanding that it will be released to the public after a one year sequestration period.”
Letendre said, “Eventually, the information will be made public.”
Rio Tinto already has a project in the region. Its Madison copper-gold project is near Silver Star.
“We obviously have an interest in copper but we are also looking at some critical minerals to explore,” said Letendre.
“As a result of this partnership, the expanded survey area will include large zones of the Boulder Batholith that are of mutual interest to the USGS and Rio Tinto, based on input from the State Geological Surveys,” he said.
The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Rio Tinto intends to mine sludge from its Kennecott mine to harvest critical minerals.
Rob Thomas, a geologist and a professor of environmental sciences at University of Montana Western, said Thursday he has mixed feelings about the exploration.
On one hand, if mining proceeds in the Boulder Batholith it could affect public use of the lands within.
“A person’s favorite hunting spot could become a mining operation,” Thomas said.
And there’s always a chance of accidents that could have environmental consequences, he said.
Yet Thomas said the minerals sought could play an important role as the nation turns to electric vehicles, alternative energy and other changes to try to combat climate change.
“People embrace mining here and it’s job potential for my students,” he said. “I don’t have concerns. I think I have very mixed feelings about it.”
Thomas added, “There are some really good, honest people in the mining industry in Montana.”
Rio Tinto’s major products are aluminum, copper, diamonds, coal, uranium, gold, industrial minerals and iron ore. The company has been criticized in some countries for a lackluster environmental record. In May 2020, blasting by Rio Tinto to extend an iron ore mine destroyed ancient Juukan Gorge Aboriginal heritage sites in Australia. Two rock shelters destroyed by the blasting showed evidence of continuous occupation and cultural knowledge stretching back 46,000 years.
A subsequent report said the destruction shocked the nation. Rio Tinto apologized.
Meanwhile, Demas said data harvested from the Earth MRI flyovers should be useful both to mining companies and to the officials who manage resources.
“The more you know about an area, the more you know whether there is justification for going in there,” he said.
Mark Thompson, vice president of environmental affairs for Butte-based Montana Resources, said that he does not feel Rio Tinto is being offered an unfair advantage as long as Montana Resources might someday negotiate a similar deal with USGS.
He added that in his role as past president of the Montana Mining Association he feels excited to see large-scale, non-impactful minerals exploration. He also said he supports adding to domestic supplies of critical minerals.
Demas said USGS will alert the public before the flights start.
“We've been flying data collection surveys like this all around the country as part of our Earth MRI effort and when we have dates for the Montana flights, we'll issue a public service announcement so people will know what we're doing.”