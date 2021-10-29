Flyover partners to search for critical minerals in Boulder Batholith

“The part of the survey supported by the USGS will be made available to Rio Tinto at the same time it is released to the public. Rio Tinto will not have access to the USGS-funded data before it is released to the public. The part of the survey funded by Rio Tinto will be given to Rio Tinto with the understanding that it will be released to the public after a one year sequestration period.”

Letendre said, “Eventually, the information will be made public.”

Rio Tinto already has a project in the region. Its Madison copper-gold project is near Silver Star.

“We obviously have an interest in copper but we are also looking at some critical minerals to explore,” said Letendre.

“As a result of this partnership, the expanded survey area will include large zones of the Boulder Batholith that are of mutual interest to the USGS and Rio Tinto, based on input from the State Geological Surveys,” he said.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Rio Tinto intends to mine sludge from its Kennecott mine to harvest critical minerals.

Rob Thomas, a geologist and a professor of environmental sciences at University of Montana Western, said Thursday he has mixed feelings about the exploration.