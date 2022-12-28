Flu outpacing COVID in recent weeks in Butte-Silver Bow

'Tis the season for respiratory viruses and the bugs are testing immune systems all over town.

“All respiratory viruses remain a concern, especially among high-risk populations,” said Amanda Marinovich, an epidemiologist with the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department.

The viruses include COVID-19, flu and RSV, an abbreviation for respiratory syncytial virus.

“It seems that because people have had less exposure to the flu than COVID recently, flu is winning,” Marinovich said. “In the past couple of weeks we have been seeing more flu than COVID in combined tests – ones that tests for Flu A, Flu B and COVID.”

Flu A is the more severe.

Marinovich said the flu season has hit Butte-Silver Bow much earlier than usual.

There is no need for bug-eyed alarm. Yet vigilance beats complacency.

“Ultimately, this is a time to be cautious and aware, but neither panicked nor blasé,” she said.

That’s one piece of overarching advice from the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department.

Along with: Stay home if you feel sick; mask up if symptoms emerge; vaccinate young children against the flu, for which they have no immunity; COVID vaccines have been proven to prevent hospitalizations and death in high-risk individuals.

Marinovich said the health department does not have full data on RSV because it is not reportable except for outbreaks.

“But we do know that it has gone around the schools and daycares,” she said.

She said current COVID numbers are as low as they’ve been this time of year since the beginning.

“There are many reasons for this, including the fact that we are no longer doing active surveillance for COVID, so we are not reporting as many cases as we were in previous years,” Marinovich said. “Other reasons include vaccine effectiveness and the re-emergence of influenza.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.

“Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults,” according to the CDC.

Marinovich said the health department is also seeing lots of para-influenzas, which are flu-like viruses, and coronaviruses (colds) circulating, with some people experiencing multiple co-infections.

She added that viruses affect different people differently, not on the strength of the virus but based on the individual’s immune system.

“This means that even if you feel fine, the bug could severely affect someone else. This is why it is good to mask up, and stay home if you can, if you feel flu-like symptoms, whether or not it is COVID, flu or something else.”