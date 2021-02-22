Floral Park house at center of second demolition dispute

The HPC agreed that it could be a potential historic district, then voted to impose a 45-day stay of demolition so alternatives can be explored.

Rossillon wanted the Mitchells to meet other sections of the code that include advertising the house for sale or lease for alternative uses for 90 days, just as the HPC had done with the cribs. She was upset that nobody seconded her motion.

“This is an outrage that that building is not being considered for resale to another party who could fix it up, take care of it,” she said.

Rossillon said she knew of “parties right now” who would buy the house and “either rent it out or occupy it themselves or turn it over to another owner with restrictions on how it must be kept up.”

“For us to ignore the fact that this property can continue to survive at its current place and its current conditions is an outrage,” she said.

Jennifer Mitchell was outraged, too, saying it was her house and this arm of the county was trampling her property rights. She has no intention of selling the house or allowing anyone to live there because it intrudes on her family’s privacy and views.