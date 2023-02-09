ENNIS — Recent flooding and ice jams have triggered partial closures at Eight Mile Ford and Burnt Tree Hole fishing access sites on the Madison River south of Ennis.

The boat ramp areas at these sites are closed due to unstable ice and hazardous flooding conditions. However, the upper walk-in and parking areas remain open.

Visitors are encouraged to use caution when visiting these and other sites because river and ice conditions can change suddenly and without warning. Floating on frozen or flooded rivers can be extremely dangerous and is discouraged due to unpredictable and rapidly changing conditions.

All sites will be reopened as conditions allow. To see closures in place for FWP sites, visit fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.