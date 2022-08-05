Flashback Friday: Evel Knievel in Butte

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A judge’s ruling Friday upheld a decision by the Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board blocking a giant, controversial solar project that would have sprawled across part of south Butte.
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
A Dillon man died as a result of injuries received in a head-on collision that occurred at around 3 p.m. Sunday near Dewey.
Butte firefighters were called to a structure fire Sunday night at 1816 S. Arizona St. Firefighters arrived at 9:18 p.m. and did not clear the…
The case against Benjamin Alexander DeWeert, 45, of Butte is expected to be transferred to state District Court.
The day had barely began Tuesday when a call came into dispatch about an “unwanted” person refusing to leave the Flying J at 122000 N. Browns …
Clover Fire burning in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest sent out a huge smoke plume Sunday but stayed within the containment lines.
Vandals topple seven headstones overnight at Holy Cross Cemetery in Butte.
A judge sentenced a Butte man to 10 years in the Montana State Prison on Wednesday for assaulting a Town Pump employee and leaving him floored and covered in blood.
