Flashback Friday: Banding Together

According to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, Butte police have determined that the drugs were likely obtained in Butte.
The weapon has been recovered and no additional shots were fired.
Dawn Marie Simon was sentenced to five years in prison, with all but 90 days suspended, which are to be served in the Butte-Silver Bow jail.
The suspect is white with blonde hair, and appeared to be in his early 20s. He had a slim build, weighing about 150 pounds and is approximately 6-foot-2.
17-year-old Toby Boucher recently died of an accidental drug overdose.
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
Butte's MIP Court takes a team approach to addressing "minor in possession" cases for youth in Butte-Silver Bow County.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Butte Police Department.
A judge sentenced an Anaconda man to five years in custody of state prison officials Wednesday for driving while high on marijuana and crashing, a wreck that killed his girlfriend.
Butte police reports
