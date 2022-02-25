Flames take out junk car, several tires

A call came in to the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department at 2:55 p.m. Thursday of a possible explosion with multiple cars at I-90 Auto, Salvage & Towing, 317 Munich, Williamsburg.
Thankfully, it didn’t come to that.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Kelly Lee, the owner of the business was removing a junk vehicle’s catalytic converter with a torch when the car caught on fire. Flames from the car reached a nearby pile of tires.
An excavator was needed to remove the tires and firefighters were then able to douse the flames.
Less than two hours later, the fire was out.