Five seeking single B-SB council seat as filing deadline passes

Four incumbent commissioners in Butte-Silver Bow County will likely retain their seats this election year since they drew no opponents by the Monday filing deadline, but one — Bill Andersen in the 10th District — faces four challengers.

The only other contest is between Tommy Walker and Nate Watson. They are vying to succeed 11th District Commissioner Cindi Shaw, who is not seeking re-election. But since local races in Butte-Silver Bow are nonpartisan and there are only two candidates, both will be on the November ballot.

Of the five candidates in District 10, only the top two vote-getters in the June 7 primary will advance to November. Andersen is running for a fourth term while Trenin Bayless, Brody Shields, Maisie Sulser and Brian McGregor are seeking their first.

Meanwhile, there will be primary or general election contests in at least eight Montana House districts in southwest Montana.

In November, incumbent Democrat Derek Harvey of Butte will face Republican Jim Kephart of Butte in House District 74. Republican Suzzann Nordwick is challenging Rep. Donavon Hawk, D-Butte, in District 76, Rep. Sara Novak, D-Anaconda, faces Republican John Fitzpatrick of Anaconda in District 77.

Rep. Ken Walsh, R-Twin Bridges, faces a primary challenge from Republican Jackson Duprey of Butte in House District 71. Rep. Marta Bertoglio, R-Clancy, faces Republican Timothy McKenrick of Boulder on June 7 in House District 75. And in District 72, Tom Welch, R-Dillon, will face Democrat Holt Gibson of Dillon in November.

Democrat Art Noonan and Republican Jason Freeman of Butte are trying to replace retiring, longtime Butte Democrat legislator Jim Keane in House District 73.

Gregory Frazer of Deer Lodge, who flipped House District 78 from Democrat to Republican last year, filed on Jan. 17 and had no opponent until Monday when Republican Steven Grant of Deer Lodge got in.

Monday was the last day to get one’s name on the primary or general election ballot in Montana in nonpartisan races or in partisan ones as major-party candidates. People can still file as write-in candidates, but their names won’t appear on the ballot and they face other obstacles that make it very difficult to win.

The only county-wide post on the ballot in Butte-Silver Bow is for the justice of the peace seat held by Ben Pezdark. He is seeking re-election and drew no opponent by the Monday deadline.

Six of 12 seats on the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners are up this year, but four incumbents drew no challengers. They are Shawn Fredrickson in District 1, Michele Shea in District 2, Josh O’Neil in District 7 and Eric Mankins in District 9.

The only primary contest is for the District 10 seat that Andersen has held since he first ran in 2010, with the top-two vote getters in the June 7 primary advancing to November. The district runs through the middle of Uptown west to east from Montana Technological University to Shields Avenue.

Andersen says some colleagues, constituents and friends encouraged him to run again, many noting his penchant for being a “contrarian” and “somebody who is going to stand up against the norm and the status quo.”

Among other issues, he says he has voted against some annual budgets because they included too many new county positions funded by taxpayers, and he’s opposed other measures based on his constituents’ wallets.

“A good portion of my district is poor and the extra costs are the reason I voted against some rate increases and other fees,” he said.

Andersen says he has experience and institutional knowledge on council but still seeks advice from some former commissioners “because a lot of what we deal with has roots sometimes going back 10, 15, 20 years.”

Here are the other candidates and why they say they are running.

TRENIN BAYLESS

Bayless is executive office project manager for the Montana Office of Public Instruction. He completed a Ph.D. in materials science and engineering at Montana Tech.

He says he’s running because of the old mantra “be the change you want to see in the world” and believes Butte has an “old guard” that once served the city well but hasn’t recognized the radical changes it’s undergoing.

He says her refers to himself as a refugee from Missoula, where cost-of-living increases have made it “near impossible” for low-income earners to rent and live comfortably.

“Ensuring students, millennials, zoomers and everyone with a salary below 50k a year can live meaningfully in our community is something that many of the fiscally focused fiduciaries in local government have little interest in,” he said. “I care about the working class of Butte because I’ve seen what will happen if they’re ignored.”

His priorities include reasonable housing and property prices, supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs, maintenance of Butte’s Superfund site and support for Montana Tech and its student body that doesn’t “come at the expense” of the rest of Butte.

BRODY SHIELDS

Shields says he was born and raised in Butte and is currently a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol, though he plans to leave the agency later this month “to help people in a different way.”

“I’ve always loved history and I’ve always loved this town,” he said. “This town is one of the birth places of unions. One of the birth places of worker’s rights. I want to continue to preserve the history of Butte while making an effort to grow for the future.”

Shields said he wants to focus on the people of Butte.

“To me that means finding ways to bring jobs to this city as well as building our infrastructure to help build affordable housing to preserve the Butte idea of helping others when their plate is empty and yours is full,” he said.

He also said he wants to “make sure the government that got rich off the backs of hardworking Butte citizens is responsible for the waste they left us to wade in.”

MAISIE SULSER

Sulser is an architect with an architectural and construction company — Restôr Design + Build — she and her husband relocated from Billings to Butte in January 2021.

She says she served on several nonprofit boards in Billings and learned the “power of collaboration and organization” groups can have, and believes she has the experience, background and passion for local leadership.

“Having been in Butte fulltime for over a year now, I’ve already seen a lot of change and evolution in the city’s administration and organization and I want to be part of it in a bigger way than as a resident and business owner,” she said.

She says she respects Butte’s past and the role it has played on the world stage and, “I simply want to be a meaningful part of its present and future that carries that past with us.” Sulser also wants to see more women in leadership roles, particularly government.

BRIAN McGREGOR

McGregor was a professional musician who fell in love with Butte and moved here in 2004, buying the Silver Dollar Saloon on South Main Street, which he still owns. He has long been a proponent of saving historic buildings in Uptown Butte.

He said his main motivation for running was a “disconnect I see between the council and citizens.”

“I want to see more engagement between the Council of Commissioners and the public — more understanding of local government and the process of making decisions affecting the county. As it is, some people don’t even know who their commissioner is.”

McGregor says he wants to change that.

“I’d like to see a program of public outreach by the county,” he said. “As it is, we’re having decisions made in the dark basically affecting everybody in the county. I want people to be more conscious of local government and involved in the local process.”

