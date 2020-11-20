Five more virus deaths in the community as St. James grows tight on beds

“We are activating a phase of our surge plan that will allow us to increase our capacity by opening up patient rooms on the sixth floor,” said Nancy Hoyt, St. James Healthcare's chief operating officer and chief nursing officer. “These rooms were previously patient rooms that had been converted to offices, and as part of our surge plan they have been converted back to patient rooms. We have other plans we can implement as needed to expand capacity to allow us to care for as many patients as possible as needs grow.”

Hoyt added that, as part of a larger health system, St. James had the ability to work with partner SCL Health hospitals in Montana and Colorado to support patient care as needed. Bed capacity is just one variable, she said, staff and materials — in adequate supply so far — are other important factors.

While it’s not easy, Hoyt is confident in the hospital’s ability to care for its patients at every level of staff and administration.