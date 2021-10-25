Five more dead from COVID in Butte

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department on Monday announced five additional COVID deaths in Butte-Silver Bow, bringing the confirmed total for the county to 103.
While Yellowstone County has the most deaths in the state, Butte-Silver Bow has the most deaths per capita among populous counties, largely due to extensive outbreaks that began in care homes a year ago.
The county’s first death occurred on Oct. 26, 2020.
The deaths reported Monday range in ages from late 30s to early 90s, according to Health Officer Karen Sullivan.
The individual who died in his or her late 30s was the county’s second- youngest to die from COVID. The county saw its youngest death from the virus in September, an individual in his or her late 20s.
Both of those individuals had additional health risk factors, according to Butte-Silver Bow epidemiologist Amanda Marinovich.
“Our emotional rollercoaster has been ongoing. It’s always difficult to add another name to the list. We’ve been having to do it more and more. It’s been a heavy couple months,” Marinovich said.
The health department is notified of suspected deaths before they’re confirmed, Marinovich said, and a few additional deaths are currently being investigated.
Of the deaths announced Monday, one individual died a month ago, and the others died in the last three weeks, Marinovich said.
The median age of COVID deaths is lower than it was last year, and Marinovich said vaccinations are part of the reason.
"Since vaccinations, we are preventing deaths, especially in the 65-and-up age group,” she said.
As of the latest available data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, dated Oct. 15, Butte-Silver Bow had a lower percentage of unvaccinated individuals than the state for every age group except one.
For individuals aged 18-29, a total of 54% were fully unvaccinated, both statewide and in Butte-Silver Bow.
“We've all been there. We think that we're immortal when we're in that age group. And they are the lowest risk, but that doesn't mean that it's zero risk,” Marinovich said.
Cases
As of Monday morning, Butte-Silver Bow had 117 active cases of COVID — with about 10% of cases ages 11 or younger and therefore ineligible to be vaccinated.
Median age for all active cases was 38.
As of Monday, the health department was reporting 23 new cases over the weekend, a test positivity rate of 5.3%, and 51 COVID cases per 100,000 population. The Harvard Global Health Institute says that communities sustaining more than 25 cases per 100,000 population should be implementing mitigation measures, such as mask-wearing and social distancing.
The CDC lists Butte-Silver Bow’s transmission rate as high.
Testing and vaccinations
Sixty-six percent of eligible Butte-Silver Bow residents are now vaccinated.
“The first doses are slowly ticking up. We'd like to see a lot more on those. But we are still seeing people coming in getting their first dose and getting fully vaccinated. Progress is progress," Marinovich said.
Testing is available from Southwest Montana Community Health Center, Nova Health and at select area pharmacies, and home tests are now available over the counter.
Testing is also available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through St. James Healthcare at Express Care, located at 435 S. Crystal.
Additionally, Testing is available through the Butte Native Wellness Center, 55 E. Galena, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, and 8 a.m. to noon Thursdays and Fridays.
The Montana Technological University community — faculty, staff and students — is asked to seek testing through orediggerrx@mtech.edu.
COVID vaccines are widely available at local pharmacies as well as at Southwest Montana Community Health Center, St. James, and the health department. A vaccine clinic is taking place at the health department Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.