Five more dead from COVID in Butte

Of the deaths announced Monday, one individual died a month ago, and the others died in the last three weeks, Marinovich said.

The median age of COVID deaths is lower than it was last year, and Marinovich said vaccinations are part of the reason.

"Since vaccinations, we are preventing deaths, especially in the 65-and-up age group,” she said.

As of the latest available data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, dated Oct. 15, Butte-Silver Bow had a lower percentage of unvaccinated individuals than the state for every age group except one.

For individuals aged 18-29, a total of 54% were fully unvaccinated, both statewide and in Butte-Silver Bow.

“We've all been there. We think that we're immortal when we're in that age group. And they are the lowest risk, but that doesn't mean that it's zero risk,” Marinovich said.

Cases

As of Monday morning, Butte-Silver Bow had 117 active cases of COVID — with about 10% of cases ages 11 or younger and therefore ineligible to be vaccinated.

Median age for all active cases was 38.