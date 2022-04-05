Five-month bridge rehabilitation project starts April 18 on I-90

DEER LODGE — The Montana Department of Transportation will begin construction on the Deer Lodge Area Bridges Rehabilitation project on a stretch of I-90 the week of April 18, weather permitting.

COP Construction LLC is the prime contractor for the project, which will preserve and extend the service life of 11 bridges between 5 and 20 miles south of Deer Lodge. The project is expected to take about five months to complete. Drivers should anticipate minor delays and are encouraged to watch for workers and equipment throughout the construction zone.

"Once completed, this project will maintain long-term traffic flow and incorporate safety improvements on the bridges along this important travel corridor," said Jeff Harrison, MDT Engineering Project Manager, Butte District. “We want to thank everyone for their patience. We will keep the public closely apprised of the roadwork schedule and do everything feasible to minimize the impact on all who travel on I-90 during construction."

The surfaces on these bridges were part of the original construction of I-90 more than five decades ago. The rehabilitation and improvements are essential to extend their service life, and will include repairs to deck and substructure concrete, deck milling with a concrete overlay and crack sealing, guardrail replacements, and other upgrades. At least one lane of traffic on both eastbound and westbound I-90 will remain open during construction and delays will be kept to a minimum.

April 11-15 is National Work Zone Awareness Week, and motorists are reminded to use extra caution and follow posted speed limits in highway construction zones.

Updates will be posted at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/anacondadeerlodge/ for the Deer Lodge bridges project and can be obtained by texting* ANADEER to 22999. A dedicated phone line is available to call or text at (406) 998-7258, or emails can be sent to Pam Avery at pam@averymassey.com.

Later this spring or early summer, MDT plans to begin additional roadwork in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County. This project will resurface approximately 7 miles of Montana State Highway 1 from I-90 to just east of North Polk Street in Anaconda. Safety improvements include upgrades to guardrails at the I-90 interchange and on five bridges along Highway 1. The project is expected to take approximately four months to complete.

For alternative accessible formats of this document, contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.

Texting alerts are not managed by MDT and may have different privacy and security policies. For more information see https://www.textedly.com/privacy-policy/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0