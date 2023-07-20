The Butte Garden Club is sponsoring a five-garden tour on Saturday, July 29. The event is the quickest and most fun way to learn from the best on what can be grown in Butte.

The day begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Walkerville home of Gayle Brooks, 1610 Dunn St., and will conclude at Diana Widhalm's garden at 127 Aspen Lane.

Directions to Dunn Street are to head north to the end of Main Street in Walkerville. When arriving at Daly Street, turn right, go two short blocks, and the garden will be on the left side corner of Daly and Dunn streets.

At the Dunn garden, participants will be given another map that includes the other four gardens moving south and ending at Diana Widhalm's garden at 127 Aspen Lane, which is near the south end of Continental Drive. At the tour’s end, a picnic will be provided.

The cost of the tour will be a freewill donation. For more details, call Norman DeNeal at 723-6656 or email him at denealnorman@gmail.com.