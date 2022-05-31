 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Five Butte High School students to attend Girls State

  • 0

Five high school students from Butte were chosen to attend 2022 Girls State June 12-18 at Carroll College in Helena.

The following girls will attend the program:

  • Taylor Bushman, daughter of Tori and Chad Bushman
  • Emma Harper, daughter of Stacey and David Harper
  • Ireland Johnston, daughter of Erin and Kurt Johnston
  • Alexandria Kovnesky, daughter of Heather and Jake Kovnesky
  • Emmarie Richards, daughter of Traci and Tom Richards

Girls State is a unique and exciting government-in-action learning program that education and training in the functional aspects of citizenship. All five delegates are from Butte High. No girls from Butte Central chose to be involved. The girls enrolled will be citizens of a state created especially for them, where they will learn the fundamental principles of American government through actual practice and control of state offices during their session at Girls State.

The American Legion Auxiliary sponsors Girls State. Local civic and business groups donate the girls’ fees. Butte Exchange Club, Butte Mile High Lions, Sunrise Kiwanis, Butte Teachers Union, COPE, St. James Healthcare, and the law firm of Frank J. Joseph help make the program a success.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hollywood may again be coming to Butte

Hollywood may again be coming to Butte

Butte-Silver Bow officials have been working with representatives from 101 Studios to film the newest prequel to the highly acclaimed television show, “Yellowstone,” in Butte.

Carrier duty provides lasting camaraderie for Butte High graduate

Carrier duty provides lasting camaraderie for Butte High graduate

Bob Auvil graduated in 1985 from Butte High School and joined the U.S. Navy shortly thereafter. He served aboard several aircraft carriers and, as an aviation ordnanceman, helped load weapons on fighter jets flying into combat or participating in training missions. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Colombia: Petro faces Hernandez in runoff election in June

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News