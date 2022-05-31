Five Butte High School students to attend Girls State

Five high school students from Butte were chosen to attend 2022 Girls State June 12-18 at Carroll College in Helena.
The following girls will attend the program:
- Taylor Bushman, daughter of Tori and Chad Bushman
- Emma Harper, daughter of Stacey and David Harper
- Ireland Johnston, daughter of Erin and Kurt Johnston
- Alexandria Kovnesky, daughter of Heather and Jake Kovnesky
- Emmarie Richards, daughter of Traci and Tom Richards
Girls State is a unique and exciting government-in-action learning program that education and training in the functional aspects of citizenship. All five delegates are from Butte High. No girls from Butte Central chose to be involved. The girls enrolled will be citizens of a state created especially for them, where they will learn the fundamental principles of American government through actual practice and control of state offices during their session at Girls State.
The American Legion Auxiliary sponsors Girls State. Local civic and business groups donate the girls’ fees. Butte Exchange Club, Butte Mile High Lions, Sunrise Kiwanis, Butte Teachers Union, COPE, St. James Healthcare, and the law firm of Frank J. Joseph help make the program a success.